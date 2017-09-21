Ava General Baptist Church

Well, we’ve been into our sanctuary renovations for about 6 weeks now and demolition is almost over. It will soon be time to put it all back together, but for now our services are still being held in the activity center. We have also been blessed with a lot of young people in our senior youth and junior Wednesday night programs. God has been good. Check out our facebook page for more pictures of renovations. We appreciate Lisa for keeping us updated.

Lots of things coming up in the life of our church as September brings in the fall season. This last Sunday was Ed Stevens’ day so any special donations given for that will be going to help send new missionaries out to reach the lost all over the world. On Sunday, Sept. 24th, there will be double baptism for the Jones girls at 2:30 p.m. in Vera Cruz. Can you say buurrrr….!? But what a praise to have these two young ladies step up and make that commitment in the cold creek. Later that night at 5:00 p.m. the nominating committee will be meeting. On Wednesday, Sept. 27th, you can participate in praying around the pole, so make time for that.

Later on Oct. 1st, church council meets at 5:00 p.m. and we will be having our open communion at 6 p.m. that evening. Upcoming on Oct. 8th, is a time for us to appreciate our Pastors and Pastor’s wife for their wonderful service and dedication. Our quarterly business meeting will meet on October 11th at 7 p.m. so be sure and mark that on your calendar.

Bro. Oren’s message for Sunday was entitled “Getting Away With It” from Eccl. 8:10-13. So many times I’m sure we all wonder why some people get away with doing bad things. Why do the wicked seem to prosper and those that try to do right always seem to get the short stick? Well, it only seems like they are getting away with it for now, but God will have the final judgment. Human nature temps us to give in to those things we know we shouldn’t do. It would be so easy to try this or test out that. But trust God for His wisdom and be looking beyond the now and know that we are looking at the eternal.

Pray for those grieving the loss of someone they love. Even those that we know are with the Lord now, it’s still sad because we miss their presence on earth. But with Jesus, we know we will meet again someday. Keep our missionaries who are risking their lives and the lives of their family in order to pass on and teach God’s message in foreign lands. We have missions in our own nations that are trying to spread the message of God’s Holy word. The nation is in a sad state, but there are many who are still praying for peace and for the love of Jesus. Pray for cancer research, for those who are alone and facing heartaches and loneliness in a nursing home or hospital. We have people who are facing challenges in daily living and trying to understand illness that may be effecting them or loved ones. We don’t understand, but God knows. He loves us and Bro. Oren pointed out in his sermon that Jesus faced human temptations too. He knows and faced those conflicts and felt the pull of those temptations. But He loved us enough to face the biggest sacrifice of his life, to die for each and every one.

Yes, we are all human. Yes, we need constant reminders, prayers and the holy spirit to intercede and help us through those tempting times. Join us for worship service at either 8:30 a.m., 10:45 a.m. or 6:00 p.m. on Sundays. We have a Sunday school class for all ages, so come learn more of what God’s word can teach us.

See you Sunday. God Bless.