I took my news in last Monday, got groceries and went to the drug store.

I cooked two crock pots of apple butter last Tuesday. I washed two loads of clothes, but just dried one.

My friend, while I was growing up, Shirley Parrack passed away.

I cooked my last apple butter Wednesday and dried my other load of clothes.

Thursday I pulled the tabs off of the pop cans that I brought down from Vernal’s and while I was out there pulling them J.C. and Vicky stopped and visited a while.

I baked bread Friday and that evening Monica and Joel came up for the football game. Monica knew one of the girls who played in the band.

I heard Jean Johnson died today. Jean and I worked together at Wal-Mart and in O.E.S. too.

I am sorry I didn’t get out to see her before she went to the nursing home.

Saturday afternoon I went down to Freeda Richards and we had a good visit.

Bro. Michael’s message Sunday was very interesting coming from Matthew 5:14-16 and Philippians 2:12-15. Come and listen.

I went over to the funeral home during the afternoon and viewed Jean Johnson’s body and visited with her two daughters, Donna and Diane and son Tom.

I visited with Wesley and Arlene Scott and Lorene Curtis. They are John Stephens’ sisters, then Ruby Berry came in when I left.

Let’s keep praying for our sick folks. My prayers and sympathy go out to the Parrack and Johnson families and all the others who have lost a loved one.

Keep praying for our nation, leaders, men and women in the service and their families and the ones in training.