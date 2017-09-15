Kay stopped by last Monday and picked up my news then I went to Vernal’s, but I first went to Springfield to Cox South Hospital to see a friend that I hadn’t seen since I was a teenager. Her father was a preacher that preached at the church I went to. Shirley Parrke is her married name and she married a preacher. Shirley has cancer, but she’s not scared because she has Jesus in her life and she just wants her loved ones to be ready to meet her when they die. I went to Vernal’s so I could go to my doctors the next morning.

Last Tuesday after I left my doctor office I went to Wal-Mart and saw my granddaughter, Brittany, and visited with her.

Wednesday I baked bread for Old Folk’s Day.

Thursday I baked a cake that morning for Old Folk’s Day Sunday.

I went down to the church that evening to help clean it. Kay was there and Michael came later.

When I left there I went on over and filled up with gas for Saturday.

Mark came after work and picked up apple peelings for his pigs.

James stopped that evening with Jett and Haven. Jett had football practice so he had to change clothes.

Ellis came over early Saturday morning and we went to Forsyth and met Monica. We headed for Branson to the White River Electric meeting. After it was over we stopped and ate before we went back to Forsyth where Monica took us to the place where her house is going to be built, then Ellis and I came on home.

Sunday, Bro. Michael’s message came from Proverbs 26:18-21. My girls didn’t make it back for Sunday school.

At 2:00 we had our Old Folk’s Day program. There were songs, poems, one about A Time To Retire and an alphabet pertaining to when you get old, read. I enjoyed Kim Smith when she played her spoons. There were 18 people that were 60 years and older. The ones that missed this year missed a good program. See you next year.

Let’s keep praying for our sick folks. My prayers and sympathy go out to all who have lost a loved one.

Keep praying for our nation, leaders, men and women in the service and their families and the ones in training.