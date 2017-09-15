Area School Menus

Ava Schools Breakfast Menu

Monday, Sept. 18

Mini Waffles, Applesauce and Milk

Tuesday, Sept. 19

Cereal with Yogurt, Apple and Milk

Wednesday, Sept. 20

Breakfast Burrito, Banana and Milk

Thursday, Sept. 21

Cinnamon Roll, Pineapple and Milk

Friday, Sept. 22

Sausage Biscuit, Banana and Milk

Ava Elementary Lunch Menu

Monday, Sept. 18

Entrees: Spaghetti and Meatballs with Italian Bread or Chicken Patty on Bun; Entree Salad: Strawberry Chicken Salad, Italian Bread; Sides: Salad Mix, Cheesy Cauliflower Popcorn and Peaches

Tuesday, Sept. 19

Entrees: Grilled Cheese Sandwich or Frito Pie; Entree Salad: Taco Salad, Cornbread; Sides: Salad, Baked Beans, Orange Pineapple Mix

Wednesday, Sept. 20

Entrees: Chicken Patty or Roast Turkey with Gravy, Mashed Potatoes with Gravy; Entree Salad: Mandarin Orange Chicken Salad; Sides: Corn, Pears, Hot Rolls

Thursday, Sept. 21

Entrees: Cheeseburger or Soft Tacos with Syrup, Tater Tots with Ketchup; Entree Salad: Cobb Salad, Blueberry Muffin; Sides: Garden Salad, Applesauce

Friday, Sept. 22

Entrees: Tony’s Pizza or Peanut Butter and Jelly Sandwich w/ Yogurt; Entree Salad: Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad, Pineapple Muffin; Sides: Caesar Salad, Baby Carrots with Ranch, Strawberry Banana Mix

Ava Middle School Lunch

Monday, Sept. 18

Entrees: Spaghetti and Meatballs with Italian Bread or Chicken Patty on Bun; Entree Salad: Salad Bar, Italian Bread; Specialty Bar: Pizza/Calzone Bar; Sides: Salad Mix, Cheesy Cauliflower Popcorn and Peaches

Tuesday, Sept. 19

Entrees: Grilled Cheese Sandwich or Frito Pie; Entree Salad: Salad Bar, Cornbread; Specialty Bar: Burger/Sandwich Bar; Sides: Salad, Baked Beans, Orange Pineapple Mix

Wednesday, Sept. 20

Entrees: Chicken Patty or Roast Turkey with Gravy; Entree Salad: Salad Bar; Specialty Bar: Sub Bar; Sides: Corn, Mashed Potatoes with Gravy, Pears, Hot Rolls

Thursday, Sept. 21

Entrees: Cheeseburger or Soft Tacos; Entree Salad: Salad Bar, Blueberry Muffin; Specialty Bar: Breakfast Bar; Sides: Tater Tots with Ketchup, Garden Salad, Applesauce

Friday, Sept. 22

Entrees: Tony’s Pizza or Peanut Butter and Jelly Sandwich w/ Yogurt; Entree Salad: Salad Bar, Pineapple Muffin; Specialty Bar: Nacho/Taco Bar; Sides: Caesar Salad, Baby Carrots with Ranch, Strawberry Banana Mix

Ava High School Lunch

Monday, Sept. 18

Entrees: Spaghetti and Meatballs with Italian Bread or Spicy Chicken Sandwich; Entree Salad: Salad Bar, Italian Bread; Specialty Bar: Pizza/Calzone Bar; Sides: Salad Mix, Cheesy Cauliflower Popcorn and Peaches

Tuesday, Sept. 19

Entrees: Smothered Burrito or Frito Pie; Entree Salad: Salad Bar, Cornbread; Specialty Bar: Burger/Sandwich Bar, Baked Chips; Sides: Salad, Cowboy Beans, Orange Pineapple Mix

Wednesday, Sept. 20

Entrees: Chicken Patty, Spicy Chicken Patty or Roast Turkey with Gravy, Mashed Potatoes with Gravy; Entree Salad: Salad Bar; Specialty Bar: Sub Bar, Fresh Garden Salad; Sides: Corn, Pears, Hot Rolls

Thursday, Sept. 21

Entrees: Bacon Cheeseburger or Soft Tacos; Entree Salad: Salad Bar, Blueberry Muffin; Specialty Bar: Breakfast Bar; Sides: Tater Tots with Ketchup, Garden Salad, Applesauce

Friday, Sept. 22

Entrees: Tony’s Pizza or Peanut Butter and Jelly Sandwich w/ Yogurt; Entree Salad: Salad Bar, Pineapple Muffin; Specialty Bar: Nacho/Taco Bar, Spanish Rice; Sides: Caesar Salad, Baby Carrots with Ranch, Strawberry Banana Mix

Plainview R-8 Breakfast Menu

Monday, Sept. 18

Waffles, Syrup, Sausage Patty, Blueberries, Juice and Milk

Tuesday, Sept. 19

Cheesy Scrambled Eggs, Toast, Jelly, Fruit, Juice and Milk

Wednesday, Sept. 20

Breakfast Bar, Yogurt, Fruit, Juice and Milk

Thursday, Sept. 21

Sausage, Egg and Cheese Biscuit, Fruit, Juice and Milk

Friday, Sept. 22

Cereal, Muffin, Fruit, Juice and Milk

Plainview R-8 Lunch Menu

Monday, Sept. 18

Walking Taco, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheese, Spanish Rice, Pineapple and Milk

Tuesday, Sept. 19

Chicken Alfredo, Salad w/ Tomatoes, Breadstick, Broccoli, Jello w/ Mixed Fruit and Milk

Wednesday, Sept. 20

BBQ Meatballs, Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans, Roll, Peaches and Milk

Thursday, Sept. 21

Catfish, Coleslaw, Cornbread, Baked Beans, Pears and Milk

Friday, Sept. 22

Cheeseburger w/ Bun, Potato Wedges, Mac and Cheese, Veggies, Ranch and Milk

Skyline R-II Breakfast Menu

Monday, Sept. 18

French Toast, Bacon, Juice and Milk

Tuesday, Sept. 19

Biscuit, Gravy or Jelly, Juice and Milk

Wednesday, Sept. 20

Egg McMuffin, Juice and Milk

Thursday, Sept. 21

Scrambled Eggs, Toast and Jelly, Juice and Milk

Friday, Sept. 22

No School

Skyline R-II Lunch Menu

Monday, Sept. 18

Chicken and Noodles, Peas, Fruit, Crackers and Milk

Tuesday, Sept. 19

Sloppy Joe, Tater Tots, Salad Bar, Fruit and Milk

Wednesday, Sept. 20

Hot Dog, Chips, Carrot Sticks, Fruit Bar and Milk

Thursday, Sept. 21

Taco Bar, Rice, Corn, Fruit and Milk

Friday, Sept. 22

No School