Area School Menus

Ava Schools Breakfast Menu
Monday, Sept. 18
Mini Waffles, Applesauce and Milk
Tuesday, Sept. 19
Cereal with Yogurt, Apple and Milk
Wednesday, Sept. 20
Breakfast Burrito, Banana and Milk
Thursday, Sept. 21
Cinnamon Roll, Pineapple and Milk
Friday, Sept. 22
Sausage Biscuit, Banana and Milk
Ava Elementary Lunch Menu
Monday, Sept. 18
Entrees: Spaghetti and Meatballs with Italian Bread or Chicken Patty on Bun; Entree Salad: Strawberry Chicken Salad, Italian Bread; Sides: Salad Mix, Cheesy Cauliflower Popcorn and Peaches
Tuesday, Sept. 19
Entrees: Grilled Cheese Sandwich or Frito Pie; Entree Salad: Taco Salad, Cornbread; Sides: Salad, Baked Beans, Orange Pineapple Mix
Wednesday, Sept. 20
Entrees: Chicken Patty or Roast Turkey with Gravy, Mashed Potatoes with Gravy; Entree Salad: Mandarin Orange Chicken Salad; Sides: Corn, Pears, Hot Rolls
Thursday, Sept. 21
Entrees: Cheeseburger or Soft Tacos with Syrup, Tater Tots with Ketchup; Entree Salad: Cobb Salad, Blueberry Muffin; Sides: Garden Salad, Applesauce
Friday, Sept. 22
Entrees: Tony’s Pizza or Peanut Butter and Jelly Sandwich w/ Yogurt; Entree Salad: Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad, Pineapple Muffin; Sides: Caesar Salad, Baby Carrots with Ranch, Strawberry Banana Mix
Ava Middle School Lunch
Monday, Sept. 18
Entrees: Spaghetti and Meatballs with Italian Bread or Chicken Patty on Bun; Entree Salad: Salad Bar, Italian Bread; Specialty Bar: Pizza/Calzone Bar; Sides: Salad Mix, Cheesy Cauliflower Popcorn and Peaches
Tuesday, Sept. 19
Entrees: Grilled Cheese Sandwich or Frito Pie; Entree Salad: Salad Bar, Cornbread; Specialty Bar: Burger/Sandwich Bar; Sides: Salad, Baked Beans, Orange Pineapple Mix
Wednesday, Sept. 20
Entrees: Chicken Patty or Roast Turkey with Gravy; Entree Salad: Salad Bar; Specialty Bar: Sub Bar; Sides: Corn, Mashed Potatoes with Gravy, Pears, Hot Rolls
Thursday, Sept. 21
Entrees: Cheeseburger or Soft Tacos; Entree Salad: Salad Bar, Blueberry Muffin; Specialty Bar: Breakfast Bar; Sides: Tater Tots with Ketchup, Garden Salad, Applesauce
Friday, Sept. 22
Entrees: Tony’s Pizza or Peanut Butter and Jelly Sandwich w/ Yogurt; Entree Salad: Salad Bar, Pineapple Muffin; Specialty Bar: Nacho/Taco Bar; Sides: Caesar Salad, Baby Carrots with Ranch, Strawberry Banana Mix
Ava High School Lunch
Monday, Sept. 18
Entrees: Spaghetti and Meatballs with Italian Bread or Spicy Chicken Sandwich; Entree Salad: Salad Bar, Italian Bread; Specialty Bar: Pizza/Calzone Bar; Sides: Salad Mix, Cheesy Cauliflower Popcorn and Peaches
Tuesday, Sept. 19
Entrees: Smothered Burrito or Frito Pie; Entree Salad: Salad Bar, Cornbread; Specialty Bar: Burger/Sandwich Bar, Baked Chips; Sides: Salad, Cowboy Beans, Orange Pineapple Mix
Wednesday, Sept. 20
Entrees: Chicken Patty, Spicy Chicken Patty or Roast Turkey with Gravy, Mashed Potatoes with Gravy; Entree Salad: Salad Bar; Specialty Bar: Sub Bar, Fresh Garden Salad; Sides: Corn, Pears, Hot Rolls
Thursday, Sept. 21
Entrees: Bacon Cheeseburger or Soft Tacos; Entree Salad: Salad Bar, Blueberry Muffin; Specialty Bar: Breakfast Bar; Sides: Tater Tots with Ketchup, Garden Salad, Applesauce
Friday, Sept. 22
Entrees: Tony’s Pizza or Peanut Butter and Jelly Sandwich w/ Yogurt; Entree Salad: Salad Bar, Pineapple Muffin; Specialty Bar: Nacho/Taco Bar, Spanish Rice; Sides: Caesar Salad, Baby Carrots with Ranch, Strawberry Banana Mix
Plainview R-8 Breakfast Menu
Monday, Sept. 18
Waffles, Syrup, Sausage Patty, Blueberries, Juice and Milk
Tuesday, Sept. 19
Cheesy Scrambled Eggs, Toast, Jelly, Fruit, Juice and Milk
Wednesday, Sept. 20
Breakfast Bar, Yogurt, Fruit, Juice and Milk
Thursday, Sept. 21
Sausage, Egg and Cheese Biscuit, Fruit, Juice and Milk
Friday, Sept. 22
Cereal, Muffin, Fruit, Juice and Milk
Plainview R-8 Lunch Menu
Monday, Sept. 18
Walking Taco, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheese, Spanish Rice, Pineapple and Milk
Tuesday, Sept. 19
Chicken Alfredo, Salad w/ Tomatoes, Breadstick, Broccoli, Jello w/ Mixed Fruit and Milk
Wednesday, Sept. 20
BBQ Meatballs, Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans, Roll, Peaches and Milk
Thursday, Sept. 21
Catfish, Coleslaw, Cornbread, Baked Beans, Pears and Milk
Friday, Sept. 22
Cheeseburger w/ Bun, Potato Wedges, Mac and Cheese, Veggies, Ranch and Milk
Skyline R-II Breakfast Menu
Monday, Sept. 18
French Toast, Bacon, Juice and Milk
Tuesday, Sept. 19
Biscuit, Gravy or Jelly, Juice and Milk
Wednesday, Sept. 20
Egg McMuffin, Juice and Milk
Thursday, Sept. 21
Scrambled Eggs, Toast and Jelly, Juice and Milk
Friday, Sept. 22
No School
Skyline R-II Lunch Menu
Monday, Sept. 18
Chicken and Noodles, Peas, Fruit, Crackers and Milk
Tuesday, Sept. 19
Sloppy Joe, Tater Tots, Salad Bar, Fruit and Milk
Wednesday, Sept. 20
Hot Dog, Chips, Carrot Sticks, Fruit Bar and Milk
Thursday, Sept. 21
Taco Bar, Rice, Corn, Fruit and Milk
Friday, Sept. 22
No School