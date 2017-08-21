Ruby Ferel Robinson of Udall is now home from the hospital at West Plains and Springfield.

It would be good to hear from Amy and Dennis Galyardt in Loveland, Colorado. I imagine they are busy with their grandchildren there.

Jay and Kim Moody Roberts had a baby boy born Aug. 9. He is named Jase Warren after his Grandpa Moody.

Carol Hayes died Aug. 11. She was Lyndell Strong’s cousin.

Happy Birthday to Mindy Pitcock in Springfield on her 34th birthday Aug. 14. A happy belated birthday to Rashell Braden Phillips on her 44th birthday Aug. 9. Dave Davis had his birthday on Aug. 18. My son Marlyn Pitcock has his birthday on Aug. 21, and he will be 75. His birthday comes this year during the total eclipse.

I watch a program on TV that rehabilitates people and trains dogs. That is interesting to me. I enjoy that program on Saturday mornings.

Jerry Miller has enjoyed having three nephews from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, visit her for three days. She is one of my favorite gardeners, graciously sharing her vegetables with me, including zucchini, squash, cucumbers and okra.

Lyle Mishler called me from Springfield. He has organized a group from Ozark County, and they meet at the Golden Corral each first Saturday morning of the month. They all have lunch together. Last time there were 18 there. He looks forward to others joining them.