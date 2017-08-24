Sweden Church

“If I was to title this sermon, it would be Say Yes To The Dress,” said Pastor Josh. People who watch TV are most likely acquainted with the program by the same name. It’s based on the idea of the future bride in search of the “right” dress, the perfect one for her dream wedding. This is not quite the dress our pastor was referring to. But, it’s possible to make the inference. Especially, in light of the sermon text he used for this weeks’ sermon.

The text was Revelation 19:1-9. Now, people who preach from Revelation have to be brave indeed. Because anyone who has spent any time studying this book has his/her own idea about what it means. Scholars have poured over this book for centuries and still, there are differing opinions. When God delivered it to John, He delivered His final masterpiece. And this masterpiece only proves how much there is that we don’t know. God only shows us what we are willing and able to understand. Someday, though, all that we have muddled through here on earth will be made clear. What a glorious day that will be!

Back to the sermon. The opening verses speak of the great day that is coming when God avenges himself and does away with the harlot who has been corrupting the earth. Jesus (the Lamb in verse 7), the Bridegroom, is here and his Bride (the Church) has made herself ready. Verse 8: “It was given to her to clothe herself in fine linen, bright and clean, for the fine linen is the righteous acts of the saints.” Hence, Say Yes To The Dress.

What is our spiritual life clothed in? Are we clothed with hatred, envy, greed, jealousy, scorn, etc.? As Christians we have to be different than that. We must live for God and do what is right. WWJD? Remember the bracelet people used to wear? Pastor Josh did and he remarked that he hadn’t seen any lately. He also pointed out that we needed to go back and start wearing them again. What Would Jesus Do? It’s a good reminder when we’re in our daily lives and caught in situations that tax our very souls.

Does it really make a difference what we’re clothed in? Think about the prodigal son (Luke 15:11-22). Pastor Josh did. When he returned home to his father, he was coming from a pigpen. He had been starving. Walking down the road to his father, he had to be filthy and in rags. People could probably smell him coming before they saw him. He was nothing like the proud, cocky young man that left. Life and foolishness had broken him. He was willing to eat crumbs from his father’s servant’s tables. That’s how desperate he was.

What did his father do? Right off the bat, he told his servants to fetch his son the best robe, a ring for his finger, and sandals for his feet.

Does it matter what we’re clothed in spiritually? You decide. Look at the story of the prodigal son then look at Revelation 19:7-8.

You can still visit us at our website swedenchurch.com. Pastor Joshua Strong can also be heard on our radio program which is on KKOZ 92.1 FM at 8:05 a.m. Sunday mornings. Better yet, come and hear Brother Josh live. Sunday morning service begins at 11 a.m. (Sunday school is at 10 a.m.) and evening service begins at 6 p.m. We also have a Thursday evening Bible study at 7 p.m. except for the second Thursday which is our business meeting. Sweden Church is east of Ava about 10 miles on Highway 14 and then left onto 14-219 a quarter-mile. Services are at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays.