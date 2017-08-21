Sweden Church

For 20 years David had lived a godly life. From the time David is anointed king of Judah in 1000 B.C. to king of Israel in 998 B.C. to 980 B.C. when he allows his generals to run their own war, David demonstrated wisdom, justice, and righteousness. But then it happens. He takes a little needed R and R from the battlefield, walks out on his rooftop to admire Jerusalem and sees a woman bathing.

King David is in his 50’s by now. God has rescued David from earlier predicaments that would have jeopardized his future as king. I Samuel 13:14 and Acts 13:22 both testify that God found David to be a man after his own heart. And, consequently bestowed his grace on David. But, not this time. This time, David would suffer the consequences of his actions.

The episode is recorded in II Samuel 11:14-27 which was the text for the sermon. Pastor Josh said, “If we’re going to be in the battle, we need to get out of the house. David should have been out fighting in the battle, not staying at the house. It got him into trouble.” David committed adultery, lied, stole what didn’t belong to him, and committed murder. He covered it up for almost a year, not acknowledging it to himself, to God and to Israel. He had deceived himself so thoroughly that he didn’t know that Nathan (II Samuel 12:1-7) was talking about him.

When David realized his sins, he came to God with a contrite and repentant heart (Psalm 51). God did forgive David. However, David suffered the natural consequences of his actions for the rest of his life. The child by Bathsheba died and David’s household was in turmoil from then on. It’s recorded in II Samuel 12-18. God told him that just as he had Uriah struck down with a sword, the sword would never depart from his house (II Samuel 12:10).

How does David’s actions fit into today’s culture? Here are a few things to think about. David had a mind-set that he could do most anything and get away with it. He wanted what he wanted when he wanted it. He tried to hide his actions. For a time, he didn’t believe he had done anything wrong. He made his own decisions without consulting God’s will. He took matters into his own hands.

David’s story may be an old one. But it is just as relevant in today’s world. There is a verse that spells it out. “For there is nothing covered, that shall not be revealed; neither hid, that shall not be known. Therefore whatsoever ye have spoken in darkness shall be heard in the light; and that which ye have spoken in the ear in closets shall be proclaimed upon the housetops.” (Luke 12:2-3)

Sunday evening services are currently covering I Peter. We are in I Peter 4. It is worth a visit for all eager Bible students.

You can still visit us at our website swedenchurch.com. Pastor Joshua Strong can also be heard on our radio program which is on KKOZ 92.1 FM at 8:05 a.m. Sunday mornings. Better yet, come and hear Brother Josh live. Sunday morning service begins at 11 a.m. (Sunday school is at 10 a.m.) and evening service begins at 6 p.m. We also have a Thursday evening Bible study at 7 p.m. except for the second Thursday which is our business meeting. Sweden Church is east of Ava about 10 miles on Highway 14 and then left onto 14-219 a quarter-mile. Services are at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays.