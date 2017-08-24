St. Francis Church

Sunday, August 20, was the tenth Sunday after Trinity. Bishop Hartley based his sermon on the Epistle for the day, 1 Corinthians 12:1, “Concerning spiritual gifts, brethren, I would not have you be ignorant.” In last week’s Epistle St. Paul dealt with the subject of what being a Christian entails and in this week’s letter he discusses who and what we as Christians are in relation to the world and to God, specifically the spiritual gifts we get from God. In the church at Corinth at that time there was controversy and division concerning different areas of Christian faith and how to practice it and there were factions; some groups felt superior to others. St. Paul tells us that we have different gifts from God, but are one in the same spirit; Christian spirituality is the great gift from God. There are differing gifts and types of service, but unity of spirit, which is not the same as uniformity. He goes on to discuss the different types of gifts we may have: knowledge and wisdom go together and knowledge puts wisdom into practice.

During prayer time Bishop Hartley said birthday prayers for Anne Sasko and Tom Berthold who both have birthdays this week, and the rest in peace prayer for Lew Heigham Jr. whose memorial service was last Friday at Grace Episcopal Church in Kirkwood, Missouri.

Saturday I attended the quilt shows at the Ava Art Gallery and the Douglas County Historical Society and saw many different quilts and was very impressed by the skill and work that goes into them. That skill is truly a genuine gift.

