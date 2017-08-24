Sunday morning service was opened with prayer requests and prayer then music and hymns.

There were three young people who graduated from Children’s Church to the preaching service.

Trae and Kendra Shelton each read a scripture then Kendra led us in a couple of praise songs.

Brother Roberts brought the message from 2 Chronicles 7:11-14, “The Solution for America.”

Sunday evening we had snacks then watched another of the series by David Jeremiah, “ The Isolation of Israel.”

Our scripture challenge this week is 1 Kings 1-7.

On Saturday several enjoyed listening to Bevy Moore sing the songs from her new CD.