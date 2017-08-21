Sunday morning service opened with music, prayer requests and prayer.

Donna Lewis brought the special.

Two were baptized Sunday morning.

Trae Shelton read scripture from Psalms then Kendra Shelton led us in a praise song.

Brother Roberts brought the message from 1 Timothy 2: 1-4 and Daniel 9,”Prayer and Fasting for our Nation.”

Sunday evening we gathered for finger foods then a video from David Jeremiah, and the subject was about the need for revival in our nation.

Our scripture challenge for this week is 2 Samuel 18-24.

We went to Ozark one day, to visit Barbara Breshears, who is there for rehabilitation. Barb called to tell us she saw several wild turkeys while looking out her window.

On Saturday, Rusty, Becky and Maeson Carter came to visit.

Other visitors in our home were Earnie and Helen Cook, Gary and Bevy Moore, Donna Bannister, Violet Flair, Vern and Kathleen Deatherage and Beth Stafford.

Delmar has been getting ripe cantaloupes out of his garden.

One evening, Delmar and I drove out to Vern and Kathleen’s Deatherage’s to see what he had done on his old 1954 Chevy pickup.

Until next week, I remember and am thankful that Jesus gave His life for mine.