Sandy News

Some gathered for prayer at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday morning and we began our 10 a.m. service with the devotional reading from I Timothy 4 with Sunday School Superintendent Brad Siler. We sang Happy birthday to Jailyn Wilson, Jenin Humbyrd, Danny Johnson and Daniel Wilson. The offertory prayer was prayed by Clay McFarlin, as he and Jerry Pitts received our Lord’s tithes and offerings. LeaAnn and Erin Crum led in songs of worship. Pastor Neal ministered from Mark 3. We were dismissed in prayer by Stan Humbyrd.

Our 6 p.m. service began with prayer followed by congregational singing. Pastor Neal ministered from Jeremiah 17. We were dismissed in prayer by Kim Humbyrd.

Please join us Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. for prayer meeting followed by Bible Study at 7 p.m. Remember to pray for lost loved ones and friends, our nation and leaders, Christians around the world and for God’s people, Israel.