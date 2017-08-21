Sandy Church

Some gathered for prayer at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday morning and we began our 10 a.m. service with the devotional reading from Romans 10 with Sunday School Superintendent Brad Siler. Happy birthday was sung to Brad Siler, Kim Cook and Mike Meile and happy anniversary was sung to Clay and Dawnya McFarlin. The offertory prayer was prayed by Avery Hendrix as he and Daniel Wilson received our Lord’s tithes and offerings. LeaAnn and Erin Crum led in songs of worship. Pastor Neal ministered from Mark 3. We were dismissed by having special prayer for Bill and Mary Lou Hodges. Everyone enjoyed a time of food and fellowship celebrating all birthdays and anniversaries for the month of August.

Our 6 p.m. service began with prayer followed by congregational singing. Pastor Neal ministered from Jeremiah 16. We were dismissed in prayer by Patty Siler. Please join us Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. for prayer meeting followed by Bible Study at 7 p.m. Remember to pray for lost loved ones and friends, our nation and leaders, Christians around the world and for God’s people, Israel.