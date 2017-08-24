Red Bud News

A good morning to all our friends, neighbors and our readers. We hope you all had a safe and good week and stayed cool with all the heat.

We send get-well wishes to all the sick, the ones in the hospitals and the nursing homes. We hope you will be up and about real soon.

Our sympathy to all who have lost a loved one. May God bless you in your time of sorrow. Our thoughts are with you.

On Thursday the 17th, we had our monthly dinner with 18 residents and one guest signing our guest book. We had a wonderful luncheon and it was enjoyed by all who attended.

The day before on Wednesday we had a sing-along in the activity room with Judy at the keyboard. Our hats are off to her as she came from Seymour to play for us.

On Saturday, I “Norma” attended the funeral for Calvin Rowe at Clinkingbeard Chapel. Then Sunday after church the girls and I “Norma” had lunch at a local eatery to celebrate Amy June’s birthday. Then back to church in the evning. On Monday the 21st two nice ladies came from Heart of the Ozarks Healthcare Center and did our game day. Our hats are off to them for keeping us on our toes. We always look forward to their visit.

Have a nice week and remember Jesus loves you.