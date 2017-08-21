Red Bank News

Hello everyone. It was raining gently and the air was cool and crisp when Gary and I stepped outside to get in the truck and travel to Ava this morning. It was all very invigorating and served as an early morning eye opener. Gary had an appointment with his doctor for a yearly checkup and we planned to visit with Maxine Lirley, his mother, at HOTO where she resides.

The Red Bank Church worship service began with the singing of hymns, led by Gary Lirley. Brother Randy gave the morning welcome to members and guests. He then insisted that we welcome him with a “Good Morning,” three times until he was sure everyone was wide awake. Well, we all enjoyed doing that, and we made sure he heard us. He then asked for announcements and read a letter from Sondra Mahoney, our wonderful camp supervisor, who reported that there had been 24 decisions for Christ and many re-dedications during our yearly camp. He then followed that great news by asking for prayer request and praises. Everyone praised the Lord for the children’s decisions to follow Christ for the rest of their lives and for other answered prayers. We then lifted the prayer request to the Lord with faith and assurance for answers. In Matthew 21:22, Jesus said, “And all things, whatsoever ye ask in prayer, believing, ye shall receive.”

Brother Randy continued his series of sermons from Matthew 5, focusing on the fifth verse, “Blessed are the meek; for they shall inherit the earth.” He said that instead of being meek, most people are the opposite; they are full of pride. He then directed us to read Proverbs 16: 18-20, which says, “Pride goeth before destruction, and an haughty spirit before a fall. Better it is to be of an humble spirit with the lowly, than to divide the spoil with the proud. He that handleth a matter wisely shall find good; and whosotrusteth in the Lord, happy is he.” In Revelation 21:1 John described the earth that the meek shall inherit. “And I saw a new heaven and a new earth for the first heaven and the first earth were passed away; and there was no more sea.” We need to accept Jesus as our personal Savior, now, before it too late; before all one can inherit is this old earth. And after a while, even it will be passed away. Who would want to inherit this earth after mankind gets through with it anyway? It’s already full of pollution and waste. The air and the water are already being poisoned by the greed of man.

Everyone thoroughly enjoyed the music and fellowship they experienced during praise night. It was interesting to hear true facts about the song writers and the inspiration that brought the words to each of the writer’s heart and mind. We were grateful to Miranda Hallmark for sharing these facts with us. Miranda and her mother, Eloise, sang several songs. Gary commented about how their beautiful voices sounded exactly alike. When they sing together, it sounds like one voice.

When Gary and I visited with Maxine Lirley yesterday, we found her sitting in on a Bible study. We didn’t want to disturb her by letting her know that we were there so we sat, quietly, in on the study ourselves. After the study was over, we all went to her room to visit for a while.

That’s all the news for now. Take care. Keep America clean and beautiful. We may have to live in it a little while longer!