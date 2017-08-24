Hello everyone. Can you believe it? By the time the next edition of the Herald is read again, we will be knocking on the first day of September. The days and months are rolling by fast. Thanksgiving and Christmas time will soon be upon us.

The Red Bank Church service began with hymns, led by Gary Lirley. Brother Randy welcomed everyone. He then asked for prayer requests. We lifted every request to the Lord; asking for His intervention and mercy. Brother Randy announced that someone from the Gideon organization will be speaking to us next Sunday. It is always our pleasure to help them distribute Bibles all over the world. We love to hear stories they bring about how those that happened to pick up one of these Bibles, sometimes out of desperation, found that God loves them and is willing to forgive their sins and change their lives forever. These special Bibles are easy to read because one can find plenty of helps to find the scripture that fits one’s need.

Eloise Hallmark sang a beautiful song for special music, and then she read about the life of John Newton, the author of the song called, “Amazing Grace.” If God can forgive the horrible sins this man committed as the captain of a slave ship and change his life forever, He will have no problem forgiving any sins that we commit. All one has to do for Salvation is humble one’s self before his creator; admit one’s sinfulness; believe that Jesus, God’s only Begotten Son, died on that old Rugged Cross to pay the price of sin which is death and then rose from His grave on the third day to prove His power to forgive and to heal. It is as simple as that.

Eloise Hallmark celebrated her birthday with a mission offering. Everyone sang the birthday song to her. I forgot to mention in last week’s article that Gary and I gave a mission offering in celebration of our 58th wedding anniversary.

Matthew 5:6, “Blessed are those who hunger and thirst for righteousness, for they shall be filled,” was the focus scripture for the morning sermon. Brother Randy said that the problem nowadays is that the thirst for the word of God is rapidly declining. The thirst and desire for making more money to buy more things with is taking its place. But owning more, “things,” will never quench our thirst. One will only find that they spend every waking hour trying to earn more to buy more, in search of satisfaction and happiness for one’s self and one’s family. Jesus said, in Matthew 6:19-21, “Lay not up for yourselves treasures upon earth, where moth and rust doth corrupt, and where thieves break through and steal: But lay up for yourselves treasures in heaven, where neither moth nor rust doth corrupt, and where thieves do not break through nor steal: For where your treasure is, there will your heart be also. “ Jesus went on to say in verse 24, “No man can serve two masters; for either he will hate the one, and love the other; or else he will hold to the one, and despise the other. Ye cannot serve God and mammon.” We need to examine ourselves as to who we are actually serving in this world that God created for us to live in.

Visiting in our home this week was Jeane Huff. While she was here, we took my big, overgrown fern plant out on the porch and separated it so both of us could have a fern plant to enjoy. With a lot of love and care, both plants should thrive to grow into a beautiful addition to our respective homes. It was a messy job, but it cleaned up easily. All in all it was sort of a fun job.

That’s all the news for now. Take care. I don’t know who the author is, but I read something on Facebook that I would like to share with you, “Give God your weakness and He will give you His strength.”