Nubbin Ridge Homemakers by Missy Shay

The Nubbin Ridge Homemakers Club met Thursday, August 10 at Norma Stillings’s house. We had six ladies there. Miss Norma read Ephesians 4:32 “And be ye kind one to another, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, even as God for Christ’s sake hath forgiven you.” She also read a poem about kindness written by Pastor Robert Sorenson. We started the club meeting with prayer.

The subject of the meeting was discussing whether we had a will and/or made plans for the eventuality that we may one day need to use nursing home facilities. This information was excellent if you need to find a home for yourself or a loved one. People pay for Nursing Home Care through social security, private pay, long-term care insurance, VA, and/or medicaid. Not all nursing homes accept all kinds of pay so it is important to ask if the facility accepts your terms of payment.

Ava Place is a residential care facility. Residents must be able to dress themselves, respond to a fire alarm by getting out of the building without assistance.

Heart of the Ozarks is a skilled nursing care facility. Skilled nursing care is generally more expensive than residential care due to the greater number of employees required, but skilled nursing here in Ava is generally much less expensive than is found in urban areas.

Costs are based upon the salaries, costs of food, cost to prepare food, costs of housing, housekeeping and maintenance, costs related to transportation, activities, etc. The kind of care required by the resident determines the ratio of care givers to residents. We appreciate you Miss Norma for the information you researched and gathered for us.

We finished the club meeting with a potluck and some great fellowship.

A lady does not need to be married to be a part of our homemakers club. Our club is a great place to meet other ladies who are homemakers. We have a variety of topics we discuss. The next meeting is September 14 at 1 p.m. at Missy Shay’s house. The topic of the meeting is vinegar. We will be discussing our favorite home remedies and recipes that include vinegar. My lesson will include the health benefits of vinegar, how to clean with vinegar, and how to bake and cook with vinegar. We have a new Facebook group you are welcome to join. https://www.facebook.com/groups/NubbinRidgeHomemakersClub/ Even if you are not able to make it to the club meetings, you can still join us on Facebook.