New Hope Freewill Baptist Church

Thank God for answered prayers this week!

Our Sunday morning service was on how do we know God is caring for us? “Though hast granted me life and favour, and thy visitation hath preserved my spirit,” Job 10:12.

Sunday evening message was “Do you have the faith that pleases God? Matthew 17:14-23. Do we walk the walk and talk the talk? Faith can take care of any situation. People need to see our faith and we need to be able to back it up. Do we have the faith to give situations to God and then wait on the answer?

We are looking forward to fellowshipping with others in revival this week. God bless you.