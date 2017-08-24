New Hope Free Will Baptist

What an amazing God we serve! Praise the Lord miracles do still happen. We had one person whose tests showed a heart attack with damage and severe blockage and looking at having open heart surgery to the doctor and nurses crying after an angiogram procedure and saying that they could not medically explain what they saw. The doctor said that she could not find any damage, no blockage and that their heart looked like “someone gave you a heart transplant with an infant heart.” We also had one showing bad blood test and those came back completely clear. Well we know the only person who can make those miracles happen, the Lord Jesus Christ.

Sunday school lesson today was about using the gifts God gives you. This was what Bro. Justin Lawson preached on in the revival at Mt. Calvary Church on Wednesday night. Romans 12:1-8 was the scripture used. If you do not know what your gifts are then 1.) Ask God to show you what your gift is. 2.) Slow down long enough to listen and hear what he is telling you. 3.) Ask where God could use you. 4.) Ask yourself would you really go and do what God tells you.

Sunday morning message was on Job’s faithfulness. Job 42:12-15 God will let us go through struggles to teach us lessons that will be useful on our future walk with Him. We must keep on having that faith that pleases God, and that same faith will carry us through hard times. God had faith in Job that he could withstand all that the devil put against him. God has faith in us also that we can, through faith, withstand what is put in our paths. Hold on! Stay faithful, God is always with you, and you are not alone. Find your strength in the Lord.

Sunday evening message was on Romans 8:27-39. We are all called to God’s service when we are born again. When we are born again we inherit so many tools given to us by God. We are also given gifts by God and we should be using those gifts to build up the church. Whether you are called to pray, teach, preach, prophesy, encourage others, whatever you are given by God use it to the best of your ability to help others and to help the church (God’s people) stay strong in this fight. Romans 8:31 says “…If God be for us, who can be against us?” We can withstand anything because God is our shield against the worries and fears of this word.

We are looking forward to having our first baptism on Sunday with three making their public profession of faith. Praise the Lord!

God Bless you!