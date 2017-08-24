Mt. Zion News

Ushers for the Sunday morning worship service were James Cox and Earnest Murray. Norman Murray sang the special song, accompanied by Debbie Cox. Visitors included Chelle and T.J. Brubeck of Delta, Colorado; Seth, Megan and Wyatt Hatfield of New Paris, Ohio; Olivia Lyon of Mitchell, South Dakota; Bryan, Juliana, Grayson, Elliott, Kierstan and McKenna Jones of Phoenix, Arizona. Pastor Bob Thompson, Jr. preached on the “The Foolish Prophets,” based on Ezekiel 13:1-9. (1) Their Pretenses – message, messenger, meaning. (2) Their Prefabrications – character, care, confirmation. (3) Their Predicament – opposition, omission.

Visitors in the Sunday evening service were Boston Brown and Jim and Elaine Hanson of Ava. Ushers were Alex Fourman and James Cox. Phyllis Arnold led in prayer. Jesse Paxton sang a solo; he was accompanied by Cheryl Paxton at the piano. Pastor Bob’s sermon was “Full Assurance” from Hebrews 10:19-22. (1) The Portal – blood of Jesus, body of Jesus. (2) The Priest – He is placed, permanent, and predetermined. (3) The Practice – come with hearts that are cleansed, confessing, compassionate, and congregated. These are the only three grounds of full assurance. Anything less is dangerous presumption.

Camp clean-up took place at 6 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday. Those who helped with this vital project included Pastor Bob and Cinda Thompson, Gaylerd Miller, Shari and Alexis Stanbery, Cheryl and Jesse Paxton, Dana and Alex Fourman, Sheena Mahan, Jennifer and Mike Brooks, Edith Johnson, Debbie and James Cox, Barbara and Dennis Uhles, Linda and Norman Murray, J.R. Downen, Adam and Keeton Freeman.

Jesse Paxton led the singing in the Wednesday evening service. Cinda Thompson led in prayer. Pastor Bob spoke on “The Nature of God.” The Apostles Creed states “I believe in God the Father Almighty, maker of heaven and earth…” Our local church by-laws say, “We believe in one triune God, eternally existing in three persons – Father, Son and Holy Spirit – each co-eternal in being, co-identical in nature, co-equal in power and glory, and having the same attributes and perfection.” the names of God reveal His nature: Elohim (strong one, Yahweh (He is), Jehovajireh (the Lord will provide), Jehovahnissi (the Lord my banner), Jehovahshalom (the Lord send peace), Jehovah-tsidekenu (the Lord our righteousness), El Shaddai (strength-giver), Chay Elohim (the Living God), Adoni (master or judge.) All definitions must be founded in the word of God.

A special thanks to Judy Murray, who took notes while I was visiting a camp meeting at Moulton, Iowa.

Your walk talks and you talk talks. But your walk talks louder than your talk talks.