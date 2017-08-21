Mt. Zion News

The Vacation Bible School Program was held at Mt. Zion Church of God (holiness) at 7 p.m. on Friday, August 4. Three winners of the Bible Memory Award were recognized: Caden Register, Hadassah Fitzgerald and Andrew Fitzgerald. Winners of the Quiz were – Preschool: Preston Akers and Grady Loftis; Middler: Kylie Adams, Asa Murray, Chloe Scofield and Colin Fleming; Jr. High: Caden register, Hadassah Fitzgerald, Andrew Fitzgerald and Joseph Barton. The average student attendance was 27. The offering for the Lakota Indian Mission in South Dakota was $484.00. The girls brought $2.98 more than the boys for the week. Sheena Mahan did extra cleaning to get ready for the V.B.S. Program.

Wesley and Shonda McBryant were back in church Sunday, having been in Indiana for a few weeks. They are the parents of LaChelle Brubeck, whose husband pastored here about ten years ago.

During Sunday school, Phyllis Arnold led in prayer and Gaylerd Miller taught the adult class. Ushers in the morning worship service were John Dale and Alex Fourman. Pastor Bob played the organ for a duet by him and his wife. Then he preached on “God’s Conditional Promise” in II Chronicles 7:12-16. “The Lord appeared to Solomon by night, and said unto him, I have heard thy prayer, and have chosen this place to myself for a house of sacrifice. If I shut up heaven that there be no rain, or if I command the locusts to devour the land, or if I send pestilence among my people; if my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked way: then I will hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin and will heal their land.” (1) The Person of the Promise – The Lord Jehovah. (2) The People of the Promise – my people. (3) The Posture of the Promise – bend the knee. (4) The Prayer of the Promise – implore the Almighty. (5) The Process of the Promise – seek God’s approval. (6) The Practice of the Promise – turn in repentance. (7) The Product of the Promise – power, pardon and preservation.

Visitors in the Sunday evening service were Jim and Elaine Hanson of Ava. Jesse Paxton was the song leader. Barbara Uhles gave a V.B.S. report. Brian Haynes led in prayer. Reports from Youth Camp were given by Jonathan, Logan, and Connor Lizotte and Joseph Fleetwood. The special song gave the message, “Reviving Joy.” The congregation read Psalm 85. “Wilt thou not revive us again: that thy people may rejoice in thee?” Revival is the quickening, strengthening and renewing of life. We need to be revived so we can rejoice in the Lord. “Now that our God may lighten our eyes, and give us a little reviving.” Ezra 9:8.

On Wednesday night, Sister Cinda Thompson had the regular monthly missionary meeting. She gave reports from Ghana, Haiti and the American Indians.

Preparations are underway for the annual M.Z.B.S. Camp Meeting. It will begin on Sunday, Aug. 20, with mission services at 10:30 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. Then Evangelist Chris King will be preaching in the 7 p.m. service. There will be services at 10:30 a.m., 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. daily. The closing service will be at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 27. The Jerald Glick Family are the singers. Everyone is invited.