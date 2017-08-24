Mt. Tabor Church

Another beautiful day, following the good rains the Lord sent. We began, as usual, with our pledges, singing and many prayer requests. One praise report was given, also. We had the Hathcock sisters as our visitors, Kim and Ronda, which we all enjoyed so much. We were sorry to hear Kathy’s husband, Ed, has serious health problems, so remember that family when you pray.

Brother Michael read James 5:13-16, all about the power of prayer. The effectual, fervent prayer of a righteous man, availeth much. That’s why we must pray earnestly for those in need. He also spoke on Christians having a look of joy on their faces, “don’t worry, be happy and smile.” Brother Michael always has a smile on his face.

Again, Old Folk’s Day, September 10, 2-4 p.m. Bring all your poems, songs, readings or a thought about something in the past, we would love to hear it. If you have gifts for us, please contact us and we will pick them up.

Kay Hutchison attended the Piland Youth Camp board meeting, Saturday morning.

Shaun and LeAnna Elliot and children, had supper with Jewell Elliott, Thursday evening.

Harlin and Amy Hutchison visited Harold and Kay Hutchison, Sunday afternoon.

James Elliott was at Jewell Elliott’s, Saturday.

Kay Hutchison stopped by for a short visit with Geneva Stewart, Monday morning, and found her doing quite well.

Danny, Morgan, Dylan and Grant, treated Kim, out for dinner, Tuesday, August 22, in honor of her birthday. She enjoyed lots of good wishes on Face Book, also.