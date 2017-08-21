A wonderful rainy day was a blessing as we gathered for worship. After our pledges and singing, we had many, many prayer requests. Especially remember the bereaved and the lost. We were blessed to have Brother Roy and Carolyn Hampton as our guests in the worship service. Bro. Roy sang for us, as well as, playing for the congregational singing. We hope they will come back soon.

Brother Michael read II Timothy 4:14, the thought being, when no one else will stand with you, the Lord will always be there. We invite you to come join us and hear this young man, if you don’t have a church you attend regularly.

Mt. Calvary is in revival this week, with Brother Justin Lawson and Bub Coonce as speakers.

A reminder that Old Folks Day will be Sept. 10, 2-4 p.m. Please bring songs, readings or some remembrance of Mt. Tabor Church or community, or where you grew up. If you have gifts for the occasion, please contact us.

Jadon Lansdown spent the last few days of summer vacation with Ronnie and Pat Lansdown. They went to Springfield one day, joining his sister, Casey Guerin and two daughters, for lunch out, followed by school shopping.

Kay Hutchison visited John and Jo Stephens, Sunday evening. They enjoyed looking at old pictures and reminiscing about old times. Also visiting was Max and Kathy Stephens and Eric.

Danny and Kim Clements and Morgan, visited Harold and Kay Hutchison, Monday evening.