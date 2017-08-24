Mt. Olive Church

Look up! But not without your special eclipse glasses! That was the message from the news media for the last month. Lots of people did just that on August 21 and were in awe as the shadow of the moon blotted out the sun for a short time. Then it was back to normal. The excitement was over. I wondered if, as God watched his creation get so excited and stand gazing up toward the heavens, He was thinking …. Keep looking up my children, I am here, I love you and I’m coming back some day. Be prepared, have glasses for your soul (salvation).

Our Sunday services opened with scripture reading from Psalms 119 and prayer. Adult class studied in 2 John 2-3. We did not have a lot for Sunday school, but a fair crowd for worship. After congregational, prayer request were taken. Jon Mitchell spent some time in ER over the weekend, as well as, our little great grandson, but both are doing okay now. My cousin, Phyllis (Stillings) Cornelison passed away last week so please remember her family in prayer. We rode with Roger and Irene to the funeral in Springfield, then back to the Stillings Cemetery where she was buried. For worship service Jerry took his text from Luke 16 and Daniel 5.

Our Fourth Friday Singing is this week, August 25. We want to invite everyone to attend and join us with singing and praise. We always have snacks afterwards with time to visit. We hope to see you there and in the meantime, have a blessed week and remember what the Bible tells us in Acts 1:11, “Ye men of Galilee, why stand ye gazing up into heaven? This same Jesus, which is taken up from you into heaven shall so come in like manner as ye have seen him go into heaven.” That is a promise that will come to pass. “Behold, the eye of the Lord is upon them that fear him, upon them that hope in his mercy;” Psalm 33:18.