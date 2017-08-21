Mt. Olive Church

Sunday was another beautiful Lord’s Day here in the Ozarks. We had a good service at Mt. Olive with a good crowd for worship service. There was several prayer request made on Sunday morning. Dearyl Coffer had knee surgery last week and surprised us all by coming to church on Sunday! We were all very glad to see him doing so well. Kathy’s mother is still in the hospital recovering from surgery last week. Melissa’s Aunt came through heart surgery on Monday and is doing well. We know God knows about all our ills, and he wants to hear from us. Prayer does work. Dearl is proof of that. After morning worship we all went down to Swan Creek for a baptizing. Logan was saved two weeks ago at Sunday service and today he followed the Lord in baptism. It was a perfect day, and the rain stopped just in time for everyone to stay nice and dry except for Logan and Jerry. I think they were hoping it would pour rain on the rest of us just for fun! We had 3 to 4 inches of rain in the area over the past week and it had raised the water level in Swan so there was plenty of water, especially for August.

Barbara, Bobbi and one of her friends have been in Gulf Shores, all this week to celebrate Bobbi’s birthday. Last week Hazel’s grandson and his two girls were at church with them. Dillon Morrison and his daughter Belinda were also at Mt. Olive last Sunday night. We missed them this week. Roy and Carolyn Hampton said their two granddaughters went back home to Texas after spending a month with them. School is starting everywhere. Where did the summer go?! We enjoyed our two great grandchildren spending a day and night with us last week. When their daddy came and got them Thursday night the house sure did seem quite. Paul and Glenna Freeman had company last week for a few days. His nephew and family drove in from Kansas or was it Oklahoma? Sorry, I can’t remember now! Jerry and I went to the singing in Lebanon last week. We always enjoy it and there was a large crowd. We ran into our neighbors, Bob and Winnie Gann, while there and visited a few minutes. Loved seeing them, but Bob couldn’t stand very long because he is recovering from knee surgery too.

Our ladies meeting, LIFT, is this week, Thursday, August 17th. We try to start about 6:30. We want to invite all you ladies to come join us. Friday, August 25th will be our Fourth Friday Night Singing. It will be at Mt. Olive this month, starting at 7:00 p.m. Everyone is invited. God bless everyone and remember …. Jesus said, “I am the way, the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me,” John 14:6. While this world has many religions, it still has only one Savior. Do you know him personally? Remember God’s promise: “Believe on the Lord Jesus Christ, and you will be saved,” Acts 16:31.