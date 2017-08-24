Hello from Heart of the Ozarks Healthcare Center. We have enjoyed our volunteers this week. Our church groups are truly a blessing to us at our home. Ms. Evelyn is known as the Candy Lady on Tuesday afternoons and everyone loves her. LeAnn Crum and Glen Dale Robertson have been playing music throughout the week and we are enjoying it so much. Edgar Stewart and the Sonshine Group is here on Friday morning singing and playing. Ken Thomas and boys were here Tuesday morning for music with the residents. Sunday church was Black Jack Church and next Sunday is Ava Assembly of God. September the 3rd is Skyline Full Gospel, September 10th is Sandy Church, September 17th is LIFE Church and September 24th is Girdner Church.

Thursday morning we loaded up the van with residents to go on a trip to Theodosia, MO. Three Rivers Hospice workers Sara Johnson and RoxAnn Worst and volunteer Kathy Valentine followed us to the lake. Our first stop was Spring Creek Boat Dock where we stopped and took pictures of the lake with all the high water. Then we when to Cookies Restaurant where we had super service and an awesome meal. Most of the residents ordered the special of meatloaf, mashed potatoes and green beans, some of us ordered breakfast and the rest of us got the catfish dinner. We ordered coconut crème pie and pecan pie for dessert and it was delicious. We took the scenic route home and we appreciate Three Rivers for the wonderful time and lunch.

Monday was the eclipse and our staff and residents had a wonderful time watching the sun and feeling the temperature drop up here on our little hill. Several people had welding glasses, the special glasses, cereal boxes to watch this special event. It never got dark up on our little hill, but we all had a good time.

Monday was Larry Peak’s birthday and he got balloons and everyone sang to him. Tuesday was Allene Camp’s birthday and we found out she is our oldest resident here. She got cake and ice cream while everyone was helping her blow out her candles.

God Bless You From Heart of the Ozarks Healthcare Center in Ava, MO.