Happy Home Church

8/20/17. Our morning service started with Bro. Mac greeting all with a good morning. We had prayer requests and prayer was led by Bro. John Weisbrod. We had the pledges to the flags and to the Bible. We sang for Jesus. Sunday school began with Bro. Mac teaching the class. The scripture for the lesson was in I Corinthians 14:1-28. We had a good lesson with lots of comments from the class.

After the class was over the young ones gathered the Coins For Christ. They really enjoy that. We sang Happy Birthday to Misty Lunn. We sang Happy Anniversary to Bob and Shirley Fleetwood. It was then time to sing for the Lord. The choir was in good voice. We gathered the gifts for the Lord and prayer was given by Bro. Gregg. We had specials from Bro. John Weisbrod, Sister Gladys Peak, Sister Misty and Bro. Don.

Bro. Gregg opened with prayer. The morning message titled was “Regardless Of What You Might Think, God Is In Control.” Bro. Gregg used scripture from Genesis 29:16-35. It was a good message from the Lord. We had a song and prayer.

We were dismissed by Bro. Mac and he blessed the food for our Sunday dinner.

We will be having our monthly singing Saturday night, August 26th at 7:00 p.m. Come and join in for some good singing and fellowship.

Our Sunday evening services was held by the youth of our youth. Food and fellowship was enjoyed by all.

Have a great week, keep God in your heart and you will be blessed.