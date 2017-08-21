Happy Home Church

8-13-17. Our morning service with Bro. Mac opened with a good morning to all. We had prayer requests and prayer was given by Bro. Mac. Pledges were made for the flags and for the Bible. We sang for Jesus. Sunday school began. Bro. Gregg opened with prayer. Bro. Gregg used I Corinthian 12:4-31. The key verse was I Corinthian 12:12. The lesson objective was To Understand, To Work and To Pursue. It was a very good Sunday school lesson.

We sang Happy Birthday to Sister Sharron, Sister Kay and Bro. Mac. We sang for the Lord.

We gathered our gifts for the Lord. Prayer was given by Bro. Gregg. We had specials from Sister Misty and Bro. Don, Sister Carla, Bro. Mac and Autumn, Sister Sara and Bro. Mac.

The title of our message for the morning service was What Does Grace Look Like? Scripture was used from John 1:15-18, Matthew 21:41-44. The message from the Lord was found in Acts 4:32-33, John 1:15-18, Matthew 21:41-44. It was a great message. We had a song and a prayer. We were dismissed by Bro. Don.

Our evening service began with Bro. Gregg greeting all. We had prayer requests with prayer given by Bro. Gregg. We sang for the Lord. We had specials from Bro. John, Sister Sara and Bro. Mac.

Bro. Gregg opened with prayer and went into his message with scripture found in Job 39:13-17. It was titled The Lord Speaks. It was a good message. We had a song and prayer, Prepare To Meet Thy God. We were dismissed by Bro. Mac.