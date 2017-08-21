Girdner Church

We had a wonderful service Sunday. Great singing, and the message was very good.

My grandson, Dustin, and granddaughter, Caitlynn, surprised us again and came to church. It is a real blessing to this granny when her grandchildren bring themselves to church. Them growing up on me has sure went fast. They have both worked all summer, so didn’t see much of them and now that school is starting they will be going back to school. Dustin will be attending Crowder College in Neosho this next week. Remember him in prayer as he starts this new chapter in his life. Remember all our kids at Girdner and all the kids, as they go back to school. Things don’t seem to be as easy as it was when I was a kid at school. Lots of peer pressure that kids have to face. Paden Coonce will also be going to college so remember her as she starts a new journey.

After church we went down to the creek and shared in the baptizing of Westin Potter. Is such a blessing to see these little ones continuing on in serving the Lord and being baptized. Westin has grew up so fast it seems, as so has his sister and little brother. All of our kids at church are growing up. So proud of each one of them and the stands they take for God. It was a real blessing to see Emma, his big sister, come around and give him a big, long, hug afterward. Just the sweetest kids ever. They didn’t seem to mind the rain at all! They was putting up a gazebo to have some lunch as I left. Wasn’t able to stay, but I know this bunch, they all enjoyed and had a good time together!

Sunday evening was our singing night so we had some good times then as well. Had a few visitors who sang and this is always welcome, and appreciated. Refreshments afterwards with fellowship was enjoyed by all who stayed.

Prayers for all the ones who are still facing health issues. Also for those who are facing times alone after loosing their loved ones.

Sis. Maxine’s message Sunday was from Romans 1: 1-7 continuing on with Romans. Her question to us was, Do you believe Jesus lived in the flesh? Do you believe Jesus was really Jesus, and did he arise from the grave? Do we believe Jesus was the son of God? As we answered yes, she gave us something to think on. She said, You believe, what you obey. That might need to be thought on for a bit. She went on to say we could believe or not believe some things, and it wouldn’t make a difference in our lives. An illustration she gave was, if we believed that man walked on the moon, or he didn’t, wouldn’t change anything in our lives if we believed or not. However, if we didn’t believe in the Lord Jesus, and make him Lord of our lives, this would make a difference in our lives. If we ever intend to make heaven our home this will need to happen. If we plan to be a witness to those that are lost and need the Lord in their lives so greatly, we will need to know Jesus as our Savior and let the light of Jesus and His love show through us. So this one thing, in really knowing Jesus, as your personal Savior, will make a difference, whether you believe or you don’t believe.

As I was writing this, it came to mind of a dear man I know you all will remember, Bro. Floyd Roberts. We were doing a testimony book at our church once and everyone was to write down their testimony of when they were saved. Bro. Floyd had been sick, so Kay and I went to his house and recorded his telling us about when he was saved. At the end of his wonderful testimony he sang a song for us, and he said, “ if God ever gave him another chance to preach, it would be, You must Believe. “ I have thought about that many times through the years, and would have loved to hear what a message he would have preached on that.

So as we go through this week, think on it, you obey, what you believe. As we read the word, if we are going obey, we will believe it.