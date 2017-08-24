Gentry Church

After prayer and singing, we studied in Sunday school class how we are reminded that Paul, like us, was merely a vessel with power, wisdom and the ability to serve Him.

Gentry attended the Revival Monday night at Mt. Calvary Church. We sang and heard a good message.

A good crowd attended our Friday Night Singing and we enjoyed fellowship and snacks afterwards.

Happy Birthday wishes go out to Joie Welker and Beverly Tetrick and Happy Anniversary wishes to Justin and Julie Coonts.

Special song was by Pastor Comer, Rod and Joanne Welker and a reading by Charlotte Reich.

Pastor Comer’s morning message was from John, chapter three, God loves us even when we fail Him and also loves us enough to correct us and wants us to live a blessed life. He that believeth in Him shall not perish, but have eternal life.

In our evening service, The Gentry Choir did specials.

Pastor Comer’s message was from John, chapter three. Share the word with others and what God has done for us. Let our love of God shine and stand in the gap praying for the unsaved.