Gentry Church

After prayer and singing, we studied in Sunday school class how God uses people like us to explain the word of God to them and persuade them to believe it. We can rejoice when we lead someone to Christ.

August 18th is Gentry’s third Friday singing at 7 p.m. Everyone is invited to join us, snacks afterwards.

Pastor Comer’s message was from Matthew, chapter six. There is nothing wrong with having wealth, but our number one treasure should be Jesus first and foremost in our lives. Are we putting our trust and faith in God.

In the evening service, we had a big fish fry and food galore to go with it. We had gospel singing afterwards. We had good fellowship with everyone.