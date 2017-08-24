Friendship News

Church started Sunday morning by singing. Ronnie Epps took over as superintendent and prayer was given by Bro. Raymond Haden.

Sunday school lesson was Our Desire For Spiritual Gifts from I Corinthians 14:1-3 and 12-19 and 27-28 taught by Ronnie Epps. After a good Sunday school lesson we sang several songs then prayer was given by Mitchel Cotrone. Specials by Fern Cooper, Janice Cotrone, Lena Ingram, Elsie Atchison, Raymond Haden and Hunter Stewart. Bro. Lyle Wright brought the message. He read Phil. 1:1-7, Col. 2:27, Thess. 1:4-6, II Timothy 1:12, Hebrews 10:19-22 and I John 2:1-6. After a good message we sang. We were dismissed by Bro. Raymond Haden.

Church started Sunday night by singing several songs. Specials by Lena Ingram and Elsie Atchison. Bro. Lyle Wright brought the message. He read I John 3:1-3. He prayed then read Titus 2:10-11, Hebrews 6:18-19, I Peter 1:3 and Rev. 22:4. After a good message we sang. We were dismissed by Sister Vera Dixon.

Those visiting Elsie this week were Debbie Ritter, Lena and Terrill Ingram on Monday; Rachel Williams and Tarrah Goforth on Friday; Saturday Elsie had several grandchildren visit: Terrrill Ingram; Herman Lee Atchison; Jason, Karly and Kelsey Atchison; Amber and Grason Atchison; Jim Dull; Robin, Ravyn and Kodi Fecco and Matt Herring; Sunday Noel, Donna, Herman Lee, Jason, Karly Kelsey, Amber and Grason Atchison; Jim Doll; Lena and Terrill Ingram; Charla and Silas Heinlein visited.