Friendship News

Church started Sunday morning by singing. Ronnie Epps took over as superintendent and prayer was given by Bro. Raymond Haden.

Sunday school lesson was Spiritual Gifts from I Corinthians 12:4-18, 27 and 28 taught by Ronnie Epps. After a good Sunday school lesson we sang several songs. Prayer was given by Bro. Mitchel Cotrone. Specials by Lena Ingram, Elsie Atchison, Fern Cooper, Mitchel and Joshua Cotrone and Raymond Haden. Bro. Lyle Wright brought the message. He read Job 5:5-11. He prayed then read James 5:5-20. After a good message we sang. We were dismissed by Sister Naida Haden.

Church started Sunday night with prayer by Bro. Mitchel Cotrone. We sang several songs. Prayer was given by Sister Lori Coonce. Specials by Lena Ingram, Elsie Atchison and Lori Coonce. Bro. Raymond Haden brought the message. He read I Corinthians 15:54-55.

After a good message as it was birthday and anniversary celebration night so we sang Happy Birthday to Janiece Moore, Carolyn Thompson, Gloria Ragsdale then went back to the fellowship room and enjoyed a good meal together.

Those visiting Elsie this week were Lena and Terrill Ingram on Monday; Lena Ingram and Myson Loveless on Wednesday; Debbie Ritter on Friday; Jason, Karly and Kelsey Atchison, Charla Heinlein and Lena and Terrill Ingram on Saturday; Noel, Donna, Waylon and Trenton Atchison, Lena and Terrill Ingram, Charla and Mason Heinlein on Sunday.