PUBLIC NOTICE

The County of Douglas is taking bids for an audit proposal for conducting its calendar year for 2015-2016.

Proposals must be submitted to Karry Davis, County Clerk, PO Box 398 Ava, MO 65608 on or before August 31, 2017 by 10:00 a.m. We reserve the right to accept or reject any or all bids.

08-03-46-2t