Dogwood Ramblings

I have been doing this column for quite some time, over 400 times in fact. My inquiry as to whether or not I should stop submitting was rejected by friends and family, they said that people do comment that they like this column. So, perhaps I shall continue to “ramble” and, I do live at Dogwood. It would certainly please me if others in the Dogwood Community would share tidbits from time to time. The Luptons did call about seeing a newborn calf alone and let us know. We appreciate it!

A good Dogwood friend recently ended up in Mercy Hospital, but thanks to our prayer warriors and of course, many tests and medical personnel, she is now home and recuperating. Mercy now has me reporting daily from my home, on a video IPad of all things. After my last unhappy hospitalization they apparently don’t want me back there as I was not a happy camper with a smiling face. They were glad to see me leave. Age and discomfort makes some folk grumpy (me) and I will attest to that.

In spite of my sometimes negative ramblings, friends and family have brought me goodies from their gardens, meals from fast food places, including chocolate shakes. This has caused my scales to lie to me and tell me I have gained some weight. It took me over 2 years to lose 45 pounds and I cannot get out and walk and work like I did and extra pounds are no longer welcome. When one cannot get to the store on a regular basis for fresh fruit and veggies, it is a downer.

It is my understanding (via Carl Gunn in CA and the Internet) that the Supreme Court of the United States, by a vote of 5 to 4, has banned the teaching of Islam and Sharia Law from our schools. I don’t have the names of the 4 “liberal” Justices who didn’t want this teaching banned but…..newly appointed Justice Neil Gorsuch apparently cast the deciding vote. Which brain washed educators allowed this in the first place?

Here are some gems (a new Preamble to our Constitution?), also from the Internet via Marian, a Douglas Co. lady, and worth sharing:

1. You do not have the right to a new car, big screen TV, high dollar cell phone or any other form of wealth. More power to you if you can legally acquire them, but no one is guaranteeing anything.

2. You do not have the right to never be offended. This country is based on freedom, and that means freedom for everyone — not just you! You may leave the room, turn the channel, express a different opinion, etc.; but the world is full of dummies, and probably always will be.

3. You do not have the right to be free from harm. If you stick a screwdriver in your eye, learn to be more careful; do not expect the tool manufacturer to make you and all your relatives independently wealthy.

4. You do not have the right to free food and housing. Americans are the most charitable people to be found, and will gladly help anyone in need, but we are quickly growing weary of subsidizing generation after generation of professional couch potatoes who achieve nothing more than the creation of another generation of professional couch potatoes.

5. You do not have the right to the possessions of others. If you rob, cheat, or coerce away the goods or services of other citizens, don’t be surprised if the rest of us get together and lock you away in a place where you still won’t have the right to a big screen color TV or a life of leisure.

6. You do not have the right to change our country’s history or heritage. This country was founded on the belief in one true God. And yet, you are given the freedom to believe in any religion, any faith, or no faith at all; with no fear of persecution. The phrase IN GOD WE TRUST is part of our heritage and history, sorry if you are uncomfortable with it.

It is time to put my soap box back under the desk. You, and the rest of the world are in my prayers and I ask you to also pray, to have hope for a better world, and to give thanks and appreciate that you are fortunate to live in America!.