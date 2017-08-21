Ditech Financial legal

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF DOUGLAS COUNTY

STATE OF MISSOURI

Ditech Financial LLC )

Plaintiff, )

vs. )

Jeanette M. Smith, )

Mary Beth Vanderlinden, )

Jessica M. Smith, )

Defendants. )

Cause No. 17DG-CC00127)

NOTICE UPON ORDER FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

The State of Missouri to Defendant, Mary Beth Vanderlinden:

You are hereby notified that an action has been commenced against you in the Circuit Court for Douglas County, State of Missouri, the object and general nature of which is to Quiet Title as to the property secured by said Deed of Trust dated January 29, 2004, and which action affects the following described property to wit:

THAT PART OF THE SW 1/4 NE 1/4 DESCRIBED AS COMMENCING AT THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF SAID SW 1/4 NE 1/4, THENCE RUN NORTH 148 FEET AND THENCE RUN WEST 296 FEET THENCE RUN SOUTH 148 FEET AND THENCE RUN EAST 296 FEET AND TO THE PLACE OF BEGINNING

A PART OF THE SE 1/4 NE 1/4 DESCRIBED AS BEGINNING AT THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF SAID SE 1/4 NE 1/4 AND RUN THENCE NORTH 660 FEET, THENCE RUN EAST 792 FEET TO A POINT OF BEING 528 FEET WEST OF THE EAST LINE OF SAID SE 1/4 NE 1/4 THENCE RUN 660 FEET AND THENCE RUN WEST 792 FEET AND TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING ALL ABOVE DESCRIBED LAND BEING IN SECTION 21, TOWNSHIP 25, RANGE 17, DOUGLAS COUNTY, MISSOURI, SUBJECT TO ANY PART IN ROADS.

The names of all parties to said action are stated above in the caption hereof and the name and address of the attorney for the Plaintiff is Scott D. Mosier, Heather M. McPike, or Kip J. Bilderback, Millsap & Singer, LLC, 612 Spirit Dr., St. Louis, MO 63005, (636) 537-0110.

You are further notified that, unless you file an answer or other pleading or shall otherwise appear and defend against the aforesaid petition within forty-five (45) days after the 17th day of August, 2017 judgment by default will be rendered against you.

Witness my hand and the seal of the Circuit Court this 11th day of August, 2017.

[Seal]

R. Craig Carter

Judge

By: Danielle Cheyney

Deputy Clerk

08-17-48-4t