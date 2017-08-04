Delinquent 2017 Real Estate

NOTICE OF 2017 DELINQUENT REAL ESTATE SALE

I, Laura Stillings, Collector, within and for Douglas County, Missouri, hereby give notice as provided in Section 140.170 of the 2000 Missouri revised statutes that I shall offer for sale the hereinafter described lots and lands as may be necessary to discharge the taxes, interest and charges which may be due thereon at the time of sale for delinquent taxes on real estate. The sale will be held at the north door of the Douglas County Courthouse in Ava, Missouri, on the fourth Monday in August, being the 28th day of August, 2017, commencing at 10 a.m. of said day and continuing from day to day thereafter until all are offered. No sale shall be made to any person who is delinquent on any tax payment. Taxes, interest and penalties are listed below. Cost of $26.22 added day of sale.

CARROLL, WILLIAM-11-0.1-11-001-002-016.000; LOT 52 CENTRAL; SEC 11 TWN 26 RNG 16;2014-$30.37;2015-$26.45;2016- $22.93; COST OF SALE $26.22; AGGREGATE TOTAL $105.10.

CLARK, DANIEL-05-0.4-18-000-000-004.000; PT SESW; SEC 18 TWN 27 RNG 15;2014-$220.97;2015- $193.07;2016-$168.17; COST OF SALE $26.22; AGGREGATE TOTAL $607.56.

ETHRIDGE, JAMES NEAL AND BETTY J-11-0.2-03-003-005-009.000; PT N 1/2 LOT 161 AVA VIEW HEIGHTS; SEC 03 TWN 26 RNG 16; 2014-$9.19;2015-$7.96;2016-$6.84; COST OF SALE $26.22; AGGREGATE TOTAL $49.34.

GRAY, ROXANA L-17-0.2-09-000-000-001.000; PT NW NW NE; SEC 09 TWN 25 RNG 11;2014- $452.51;2015-$396.23; 2016 $345.15; COST OF SALE $26.22; AGGREGATE TOTAL $1,219.24.

HITCHCOCK, ROBERT-11-0.1-11-001-002-017.000; LOTS 6-7 BLK 1 CENTRAL S/D 82 X 237.5; SEC 11 TWN 26 RNG 16;2014- $322.83; 2015- $282.12;2016- $245.80; COST OF SALE $26.22; AGGREGATE TOTAL $876.10.

MOORE, RONALD AND DENISE L-11-0.1-11-004-017-002.000; LOTS 7-8 BLK 11 W W CLARKS 2ND ADDITION 45 X 100; SEC 11 TWN 26 RNG 16; 2014-$156.25;2015- $136.51; 2016- $118.90; COST OF SALE $26.22; AGGREGATE TOTAL $437.01.

OLSEN, JOHN AND LOUISE-08-0.2-10-000-000-006.003; PT SWNW; SEC 10 TWN 27 RNG 18;2014- $979.40; 2015- $856.66;2016- $746.22; COST OF SALE $26.22; AGGREGATE TOTAL $2,607.63.

PENDERGRASS, DOUG AND VICTORIA-13-0.6-13-000-000 005.002; PT W1/2NW; SEC 13 TWN 26 RNG 14; 2014- $6.63; 2015- $5.74;2016-$4.90; COST OF SALE $26.22; AGGREGATE TOTAL $42.62.

PENDERGRASS, DOUG AND VICTORIA-13-0.6-14-000-000-005.000; SENE; SEC 14 TWN 26 RNG 14;2014-$61.15; 2015- $53.85;2016- $46.91; COST OF SALE $26.22; AGGREGATE TOTAL $187.26.

SCISLOWICZ, LEONARD-11-0.1-11-001-021-005.000; PT SENE; SEC 11 TWN 26 RNG 16; 2014- $232.95;2015- $203.57; 2016- $177.32; COST OF SALE $26.22; AGGREGATE TOTAL $639.19.

STARK, LORRAINE A-05-0.4-19-000-000-002.001; PT NWNE; SEC 19 TWN 27 RNG 15; 2014- $720.55; 2015- $629.86; 2016- $548.91; COST OF SALE $26.22; AGGREGATE TOTAL $1,924.67.

TRENT, WALTER-11-0.1-11-404-000-043.000; LOT 1 BLK 1 ELLISON; SEC 11 TWN 26 RNG 16; 2014- $345.13; 2015- $301.61; 2016- $262.81; COST OF SALE $26.22; AGGREGATE TOTAL $934.90.

I, Laura Stillings, Collector of Douglas County, State of Missouri, do hereby certify that the foregoing is a true and correct list of lots and lands that will be offered for sale as above set forth if not paid by time of sale.

Dated 31st day of July 2017.

