Church of the Living God

Our morning started with prayer. Sister Norma brought devotions from Matthew chapter 6, the Lord’s prayer. Then we lifted our needs to the Lord.

Sister Linda taught Sunday school from Galatians chapter 5 verses 19-21. “The works of the flesh.” The scriptures list many things that are works of our sinful human nature. The list is straightforward and there is no gray areas. Many of these sinful works can be hidden from man, but God sees our hearts. We must strive to have a more Christ-like heart within us. For as the scripture says, (…they which do such things shall not inherit the kingdom of God.”

We had many special songs for our Lord this morning. The youth class sang, Sister Norma, Sister Linda, Sister Susan and Sister Naomi along with Brothers James, Jack and Pastor Lonnie. It was a wonderful time of praise.

Pastor Lonnie brought God’s message from Psalms chapter 28. “Unto thee will I cry, O Lord, my rock: be not silent to me lest, if thou be silent to me, I become like them that go down into the pit.” Do you sometimes feel like God doesn’t hear you? Does it feel like He isn’t there when you need Him? Do you ask the question, “Where is He?” A better question at that moment would be, “Where am I?” Have we strayed from God’s side? Have we placed things of this world before our Lord? Do we not have time for Him anymore? Have we fallen into the pit? We must turn our hearts and minds away from the things of this world and back to Jesus. If we truly love Him we will desire to place Him first in our lives. If we truly love Him we will want to spend every moment by His side. Even if you have fallen into the pit, you don’t have to stay there. Keep calling out to God. Seek Him with all your heart. Draw close to Him once again. “Blessed be the Lord, because He hath heard the voice of my supplications.”

Our evening service started with prayer. We had several special songs for our Lord.

Brother Don Lunn brought God’s message, using scriptures from Psalms 105:1 -10, Genesis 17:1-2, Deuteronomy 7:9, and John 14:15-21. He spoke of God’s covenant with us. God always has, and always will keep His promises. He proved His love for us when He died on the cross. What have we done to prove our love for Him? We know we cannot repay Him for a gift freely given. We have nothing of value. But we can love Him. If we truly love Him we will desire to serve , honor and obey Him in all things. If we say we are saved, then we have accepted the covenant He has offered. We know He will be faithful to keep that covenant. Will we be faithful to Him?