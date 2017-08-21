Church of the Living God

Our morning started with prayer. Sister Norma read our devotions from Ecclesiastes chapter 9, verses 3-6. Then we lifted our prayers requests to the Lord.

Sister Linda taught our Sunday school lesson from Galatians chapter 4, starting in verse 20. We are saved by grace through faith. Do not return to our old bondage we were in before grace entered in to our lives. It was a very good lesson.

We had a wonderful time of praise and worship before the service this morning. There were several special songs and everyone was joyful and expecting great things from God.

Pastor Lonnie brought God’s message from Philippians chapter 3, verses 13-15. “Brethren, I count not myself to have apprehended: but this one thing I do, forgetting those things which are behind, and reaching forth unto those things which are before.” Do we get distracted from where our focus needs to be? Do we look from side to side distracted by memories of our sins before we came to Christ? Do we let our memories or the things others bring up about our past cause us to look away from God? We need to keep our focus on God and what he has for us. Also we should not let ourselves get distracted by reminding others of their past. We need to help each other stay focused on God.

We all enjoyed a wonderful time of fellowship at our dinner after service. While the adults were all visiting the youth and children slipped off to the chapel and were on the stage singing. So we turned on the microphones and let them sing praises for God and it was very much enjoyed by all.

Sunday evening started with prayer and more praise and worship. We had a wonderful song and testimony service with more special songs from the youth and several others. There were many great testimonies. It was wonderful to spend the evening telling our Lord how much we love Him. If you don’t have a home church, we would love for you to come worship with us. Have a blessed week and keep your focus on God.