Caney Church News

August 16 – What beautiful weather we are blessed with. During Caney Wednesday evening service we began with singing. We were thankful for the larger crowd than normal. Bro. Hi Lambeth took prayer requests and praise reports. Bro. Jack Essary led in prayer. Bro. Hi read Phil. 3:1-21. Some of his thoughts were: Paul fought strong against the Christians until Christ changed him, then he gave up everything for Christ and fought hard to win people to Christ. We had a good discussion as is usual for us. God always comes and makes His presence felt. Bro. Jack Essary welcomed every one and prayer requests and praise were taken. We have so many concerns. Bro. Jim Lafferty led us in prayer. Jack read I Timothy 4:6-16 for our devotion. Do you believe in the living God? Are you being an example to others? Take heed for what the Bible says.

After a good Sunday school lesson, praise and worship hour began with testimonies from Jeff Shipley, Diane Roberts, Melissa Harmon, Rayon Trentacosta and Mike Blacketer. Service moved forward with congregational singing. Amy, Abbey and Micah Blacketer, Melissa Harmon and Hi Lambeth did specials. It’s always a blessing to hear Bro. Hi Lambeth sing. Bro. Bill Austin, our good pastor, brought the message. He used scriptures Matthew 12:38-41, Jonah 1:4-6 and I Corinthians 1:23. The world is looking for something. They are looking for a sign. Jesus said the sign would be Jonah. A lot of the churches today are asleep. We all need to wake up and call upon God. Let’s be about God’s work. We want to see change. It has to start with each of us. Teach and preach Christ. It was a great message.

We came joyfully into the evening service singing. Bro. Bill welcomed everyone to service. Sis. Doris Lambeth led us in prayer. Service continued with a testimony from Jim Lafferty. Bro. Mike Blacketer brought the evening message. He used scripture from Matthew 19:16-22, 29 and Genesis 12:1-5. We want to follow Christ our way instead of His. We want Him to bless us the way we want instead of His. We have to get back to God and do things His way, listening to His word. Only the things we do for Christ will last. We need to do obedience like Abraham did. It was another message from the word.