Calendar

Of Events

This column is provided to our readers free of charge to announce upcoming events that are free to the public. Publication of the same announcement will be limited to two insertions.

* * *

The Douglas County Foxtrotting Association will host a trail ride on Wed., August 30 at Glade March, at 9:00 a.m. For more information, call: 417-796-2912. 49-1t

* * *

Clothing Giveaway, Friday, August 25, 9 a.m to noon, Ava Church of Christ, 707 Collins Ave.

49-1t

* * *

Bloomer Family Reunion, Sept. 3, 2017, Ava Community Center, doors open at 11 a.m., potluck at 12:30 p.m., bring your own drinks. Hope to see you there. 49-2t

* * *

Camp Meeting services at Mt. Zion Bible School continue through Sunday, Aug. 27, daily at 10:30 a.m., 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. Evangelist Chris King and the Jerald Glick Family Singers. 49-1t

* * *

Happy Home Singing Saturday night, Aug. 26, 7:00 p.m. Come join in for some good singing and fellowship. 49-1t

* * *

Miller-Plumb Reunion, Sept. 2-3, 2017 at Squires Community Center, potluck meal at 6 p.m. on Saturday and 12:30 p.m. on Sunday.

48-2t

* * *

The Degase Family Reunion, Saturday, Sept. 2, Masonic Lodge behind Town and Country Supermarket. Potluck at noon, everyone welcome. 49-2t

* * *

Union Grove Church will have a dinner and singing, August 26th at 6 p.m. Everyone welcome. Pastor Gale Osburn. 49-1t

* * *

The annual Champion Reunion, Saturday, Sept. 2, bring potluck lunch and lawn chairs. Everyone welcome! 49-2t

* * *