Calendar of Events

The Douglas County Foxtrotting Association will host a trail ride on Wed., August 23 at Big Creek Basin, at 9:00 a.m. For more information, call 417-683-7929. 48-1t

Camp Meeting Services at Mt. Zion Bible School, Aug. 20-27 (Sun.-Sun.) Services daily at 10:30 a.m. (Bible Study), 6:30 p.m. (Harmony Hour), and 7:30 p.m. (Evangelist Service.) Everyone welcome. For more info.: 683-6090.

Singing Sunday, Aug. 20, 6 p.m. at True Hope General Baptist in Theodosia. Bring an instrument and light refreshments to follow. 48-1t

Revival, Mt. Calvary Church, Aug. 14-19, 7 p.m. nightly. Brother Justin Lawson and Bro. Bub Coonce will speaking. Pastor Marvin Loftin, 543-5293. 48-1t

The Douglas County Historical and Genealogical Society monthly meeting, Aug. 21 at 6:30 p.m. at the museum. Everyone is invited.

August 18th is Gentry’s third Friday singing at 7 p.m. Everyone is invited to join us, snacks afterwards.

Miller-Plumb Reunion, Sept. 2-3, 2017 at Squires Community Center, potluck meal at 6 p.m. on Saturday and 12:30 p.m. on Sunday.

