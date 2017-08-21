Breedon News

Opening prayer was given by Evelyn Harper. We sang our opening song. Joe Lafferty read the 28th Psalm to open our Sunday school. Our lesson was in I Kings. We sang Happy Birthday to Wilma Hampton. We had questions and answers. Wilma is doing better, she still has to watch and be careful not to fall. Joe Lafferty asked the blessing on the morning offering. The congregation sang a few songs. Jocelyn did a special. Joe Lafferty preached on the 55th chapter of Isaiah and prayed after the preaching. We were dismissed by Michael Willis.

We started the evening service at 6:00 p.m. The congregation sang a few songs. Joe Lafferty preached on the 2nd chapter of Ephesians. We were dismissed by Sue Thomas.

We are still having Tag That Preacher Revival which will be at Dogwood Nazarene Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday nights. Then they will announce where it goes from there. The Lord has really blessed these meetings. One person has been saved. We hope more will be. It’s still worth it all if someone is saved. Thank you Lord.

Well, I’d better close for now.

God bless.