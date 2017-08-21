Don't Miss
Bradleyville Tax Rate Hearing legal

Posted by: News Server 2 in Legals August 21, 2017 0 4 Views

BRADLEYVILLE R-I SCHOOL DISTRICT

BRADLEYVILLE, MISSOURI

TANEY COUNTY

NOTICE OF TAX RATE HEARING

A public hearing will be held at 6:00 p.m., August 22, 2017, in the Board of Education Conference Room at Bradleyville R-I School, at which time citizens may be heard on the tax rate proposed for the Bradleyville R-I School district for the budget year beginning July 1, 2017.

(Prior Year Ending 12/31/2016) (Current Year Through 12/31/2017)

Real Estate by Category: Real Estate by Category

Residential $4,473,510                   Residential             $4,536,730

Agricultural $   850,100       Agricultural           $856,130

Commercial $1, 293,090       Commercial          $1,237,020

Total Real Estate: $6, 616,700         Total Real Estate: $6, 629,880

Personal Property   $2, 084,804 Personal Property         $1, 983,980

Total Assessed Value  $8,701,504 Total Assessed Value     $8,613,860

Current Tax Levy 4.5281           Proposed Tax Levy     4.5943

