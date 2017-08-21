Bradleyville Tax Rate Hearing legal

BRADLEYVILLE R-I SCHOOL DISTRICT
BRADLEYVILLE, MISSOURI
TANEY COUNTY
NOTICE OF TAX RATE HEARING
A public hearing will be held at 6:00 p.m., August 22, 2017, in the Board of Education Conference Room at Bradleyville R-I School, at which time citizens may be heard on the tax rate proposed for the Bradleyville R-I School district for the budget year beginning July 1, 2017.
(Prior Year Ending 12/31/2016) (Current Year Through 12/31/2017)
Real Estate by Category: Real Estate by Category
Residential $4,473,510 Residential $4,536,730
Agricultural $ 850,100 Agricultural $856,130
Commercial $1, 293,090 Commercial $1,237,020
Total Real Estate: $6, 616,700 Total Real Estate: $6, 629,880
Personal Property $2, 084,804 Personal Property $1, 983,980
Total Assessed Value $8,701,504 Total Assessed Value $8,613,860
Current Tax Levy 4.5281 Proposed Tax Levy 4.5943