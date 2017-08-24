Black Oak Church

“The Lord is my Shepherd; I shall not want,” Psalm 23:1.

Brother Roy Frye opened Sunday school after we sang. He read I Timothy 4:6-16 for the devotion then dismissed us to class.

Please pray with us for the Turley family, Betty Satterfield, Richard and Molly Potter and family, Dara Strong and family, Wanda Goss and family, Pete and Helen Workman, Lloyd Tate, Darrell Gunter, Danny Bushong, Norma Corpeling, Veda Bushong, Michael Dodson, Pastor David, all sick, unsaved, unspoken, military, bereaved, law enforcement, country and leaders, judges and lawyers, teachers and students, Camp Piland, and each other.

Zoe Shull and Liviya Wharton did the penny march for Camp Piland. Two pretty girls with beautiful hearts.

We enjoyed special singing from Dara Strong, Tiffanee Satterfield and Annabelle Johnson. They are all blessings.

We enjoyed heartfelt testimonies in both services.

We were so thankful for some visitors coming back.

Pastor David sang then preached God’s message from Psalms.

Please join us for Bible study on Wednesdays at 6:00 p.m.

Sunday evening began with singing. Pastor David sang then preached God’s message from Psalm 23. It is so familiar, but so awesome to claim. He is my Shepherd. My sweet sister in Christ taught me many years ago to place my name in those verses and claim those promises. God is so good and faithful and He is still in control. Pastor David said we must be still and listen for God. He will lead and direct us if we will let Him.

We will celebrate August birthdays with our fried chicken dinner on Sunday, August 27th after worship. Please bring a side dish or dessert and join us for fun fellowship.

May God bless you all greatly this week.