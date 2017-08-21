Black Oak Church

“Thy word have I hid in mine heart, that I might not sin against thee,” Psalm 119:11.

Brother Roy Frye opened Sunday school after we sang. He read Romans 10:9-15 for the devotion then dismissed us to class.

We sang Happy Birthday to Mike Parker. May God bless him with many more. We will have our birthday dinner August 27th to celebrate Mike and Tiffanee, Bryse, Zane, Austin and Norma. Fried chicken will be furnished. Bring side dishes, dessert or drinks for a fun time of fellowship.

We enjoyed special singing from Ella Faye Mitchell, Annabelle Johnson, Wanda Goss and Tiffanee Satterfield.

Brother Bobby Turley took up the tithes and offerings.

Hunter Adams, Zoe Shull and Annabelle Johnson did the penny march for Camp Piland. They gather many coins.

Pastor David sang then preached God’s message from Habakkuk 3:1-4 on praise and revival.

Join us for Bible study on Wednesday at 6 p.m. We are beginning the book of Hosea.

Sunday evening began with singing. Sister Theta Nokes sang a special and we had good testimonies.

Pastor David sang then preached God’s good message from II Peter 3:1-7.

Please pray with us for Pastor David, Betty Satterfield, Pete and Helen Workman, Lloyd Tate, Danny Bushong, Michael Dodson, Veda Bushong, Colt Little, Dara Strong and family, Dana and Ralph Brazeal, Turley family, Steven Johnson, Jeremy Schlitz, Revivals, people traveling, unsaved, unspoken, bereaved, military, sick, law enforcement, judges and lawyers, teachers and students, country and leaders, Camp Piland, and each other.

May God bless you all this week.