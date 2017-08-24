Black Jack Church

Our time of fellowship, prayer and worship was awesome this Sunday, August 20, 2017 at Blackjack Church in Drury, MO. Following special prayer and our singing, we dismissed to Sunday school, studying Acts 17. Paul and Silas were rejected in Philippi and traveled to Thessalonica having passed through other cities according to verse 1. But they were faithful to preach and teach as they traveled. They honored the Sabbath wherever they journeyed. Here, they entered the synagogue, preaching to the Jew first. They read scripture and reasoned with them for three Sabbaths out of the scriptures. Paul openly alleged that Christ must needs to have suffered, die and rise from the dead being the Messiah. Jesus said in Luke 24:26 that He “had to suffer and die in order to enter into His own glory.” Jesus suffered to purchase redemption for us and rose so that this redemption could be applied to us.

Some Jews rejected this teaching, thinking Jesus died a death of degradation and could not be their Messiah. Furthermore, Jesus did not deliver them from the oppression of Roman rule or re-establish the Jewish nation as it had been. Their preconceived ideas of who the Messiah might be and what He would do for them had not been seen. Other Jews believed (verse 4) as did a great multitude of Greeks and some “chief women” who were proselytes or godly gentile women. They were not idolaters or immoral. They worshipped God and did their fellow man no wrong. Verse 5 tells us that the Jews who believed not were envious and took into their company fellows of a baser sort to stir the city into an uproar against those who consorted with Paul and Silas. A believer named Jason had evidently taken these two into his house, and the mob “assaulted the house of Jason”. We are seeing this kind of behavior today from those who would impose their wants and ways upon others without regard to the person or property.

Then Pastor Vic Murdy preached an explanation against the doctrine of Jesus only, referring mainly to 1 John 4 and 5. It has been said that the concept of the trinity of God was originated by the Catholic Church and not scripture in accordance Acts 2:38 which is thought to mean that the Godhead is in one being, Jesus. “Herein Peter baptized in the name of Jesus. The word “in” carries many definitions in the Word from what we might have understanding of normally. “In the name of Jesus” also carries the understanding that the baptizing was done in the authority or power of Jesus. Pastor Murdy cited various scripture references of the Trinity of God, beginning with Genesis 1:26 where “God said, Let us make man in our image, after our likeness” and in chapter 11:7 where it reads in part “let us go down and confound their language”. Jesus prayed unto God our Father throughout His time on earth as man, and the Holy Spirit in the appearance of a dove fell upon Jesus after He was baptized by John the Baptist (Matthew 3:16,17).

But the core of his message was the love of God and that God is love. John 13:34, 35 tells us that Jesus gave us a new commandment, that we “love one another as I have loved you,” and “by this shall all men know that ye are my disciples if ye have love one to another.” 1 John 4:8 reads that “He that loveth not knoweth not God for God is love.” Verse 9 tells us that God sent his only begotten son into the world that we might live through Him. We know that his love is perfected in us and that we dwell in him and he in us because he hath given us of his Spirit, (a measure of which we receive when we are saved) (verses 12, 13). Verse 14 reads “and we have seen and do testify that the Father sent His son to be the Savior of the world.”

Verse 15 tells us that whosoever confesses that Jesus is the Son of God, God dwelleth in him and he in God. God is love and he who dwells in love dwells in God and God in him. We have no fear or torment in love. Perfect love casts out fear (Verse 18); therefore, fear is not of God. We cannot say we love God, but hateth our brother. Verse 21 gives ‘the commandment that he who loveth God love his brother also”. In 1 John 5:l we read that “whosoever believeth that Jesus is the Christ is born of God”. In 1 John 5:7 we read that “for there are three that bare record in heaven, the Father, the word, and the Holy Ghost and these three are one”.

We enjoyed our fellowship and meal at McDonald’s today before ministering at the Heart of the Ozarks Nursing Home at 2:00 p.m.

It was a wonderful time of song mixed with preaching. Please join us next Sunday at l0:00 a.m. for service followed by a noontime meal.

Pastor Murdy can be contacted at 4l7-543-3659. Man has many doctrines, but we are all cautioned to check the words of man against God’s word. One way to understand three that are one is liken to marriage where two are joined together in unity and become one. They are like minded and move as one to accomplish a thing to an agreed end with each doing their part to make it so. Another is that the Father thinks it, Jesus speaks it and the Holy Spirit does it. Jesus said in John 15 that the if we abide in Him, He abides in us and the Father abides in Him. Therefore, if Jesus abides in us, so does the Father who is in Him as well.