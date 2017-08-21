Black Jack Church

This Sunday, August 13, 2017, was a pleasantly cool day with gentle rain showers throughout our times of service and fellowship. After our prayer time and worship service, we dismissed to Sunday School classes.

The adult class finished its study of Acts 16, briefly recapping for our guests who joined us today. Paul and Silas were directed to travel to Macedonia, moving from Greek dominant placed to Roman controlled areas. Here, Lydia was noted to be their first convert. Paul then demonstrated the power of salvation, casting a demon from a woman soothsayer in the name of Jesus, setting her free from the bonds of Satan. Her masters were outraged at the loss of revenue this act of deliverance for the woman brought to them. They were hauled before the magistrates, accused of being troublemakers, sowing discord, forcing Jewish customs not acceptable (allowed) for Romans, and teaching beliefs from idols to something else. They were quickly beaten and put in stocks in the dungeon of a jail. Satan would have them looked upon as dangerous men.

But at the midnight hour when the flesh would want otherwise, these men chose to worship God, praising His name for they knew they were in His care. All in the jail heard their words and songs except for the jailer who slept until the earth shook the jail and the bonds of all were loosed. In fear, the jailer sought to kill himself, knowing he would finish the jail time for those who escaped. Paul entreated him to stop for no one had left. All were in awe of the presence of God and the freedom He brought to them. How wonderful for the jailer who was no longer asleep, but now eager to learn “what must I do to be saved?” (verse 30). So very many today are also asleep, deceived that they are good people doing good things and that is sufficient; they have a home in glory land! Not so according to scripture.

Paul did not seek an apology for their mistreatment but straight away answered his question. Then the jailer took Paul and Silas to his house and ministered to their needs and wounds. He and his house were saved and baptized. But now the magistrates want these two released. Paul wanted them to know they have wronged another Roman and not a Jew as they had thought. He had the jailer tell them that they, being Roman, were wronged openly like a common criminal and so should their release be done openly. The magistrates were fearful of what they had done and did as Paul wanted. But they also requested that Paul and Silas leave. They left the jailer’s house and returned to Lydia’s home before leaving the city as requested.

The youth sang a couple of songs and shared their lesson before Pastor Vic Murdy began his sermon based on 2 Timothy 3 and 4. His sermon last week reminded us that our salvation did not come cheap. Having heard the Word on how to be saved and what that means, Pastor Murdy now preaches that we are to guard our salvation and be careful of what we hear and chose to accept. We cannot profess salvation and assume to have done enough to get to heaven. Our lifestyle, words and deeds need to say “I am a Christian” 24/7, reflecting the way of living He set forth in His word. So many of the professing Christians pastors and teachers are misleading, speaking words as though they were truth, deceiving many into damnation. Don’t do and believe blindly what is set before you. Never are we to compare ourselves to or live like man. Jesus is our example. Our pastors and teachers are to teach us truth, not traditions and doctrines. Verse 5 reads that there are some of “having a form of godliness, but denying the power thereof, from such turn away”. There are those “ever learning and not able to come to the knowledge of the truth” (verse 7). How can that be? Because they interpret the Word to mean what they want it to mean so they can justify their sinful ways. They ignore the written truth and make up their own. (2 Peter 2 tells of false teachers). Now, we cannot stand before God on judgment day and blame anyone for our failure to live a Christian life that lines up with the Word of God. Each of us has the responsibility of checking out what is taught against the infallible Word of the Living God to see if it is of God’s truth. (Philippians 2:12) The interpretation of the word is not made to fit our understanding but is to enhance our understanding as God means it to be. And the Holy Spirit of God, our teacher and guide and corrector, will give us the wisdom, knowledge and understanding we seek in understanding the Bible. Verse 16 reads that “all scripture is given by inspiration of God and is profitable for doctrine, for reproof, for correction, for instruction in righteousness”. Understanding increases our faith and without faith it is impossible to please God (Hebrews 11:6). As said over and over again, we are to “be holy because I am holy” (1 Peter 1:16). Without holiness, we will not see God. (Hebrews 12:14) We can lose our salvation and have our names removed from the Book of Life. But praise be to God that 1 John 1 tells us He will cleanse us if we confess our sins. And 2 Timothy 4:1-4 tells us that we are to preach the word for the time will come when they will not endure sound doctrine. They shall turn away their ears from the truth and (it) shall be turned unto fables. This is happening now. Perilous times are here. Guard your salvation. Know the Word and who you are in Christ Jesus. He will be returning soon for His bride, he who has a heart of love for Him and walks as He walked.

We enjoyed our noonday meal and fellowship. Next Sunday we will not have a noonday meal. The church will fellowship and present the Word to those at Heart of the Ozarks Nursing Home. Feel free to join us there at 2:00 p.m. Many are blindly believing the false teachers of today, failing to check what is taught against the Infallible Word of God. This is each individual's responsibility. We can blame no one for our failure to "seek out our own salvation with fear and trembling" Philippians 2:12 which may mean we miss glory land. A recent survey on line showed at 57% of 35,000 church going people said that there were many ways to heaven. Pope Benedict has stated that there are as many ways to heaven as there are people. The Word of God, however, clearly states that Jesus Christ alone has made the way for salvation through His sinless life and His death on the cross and resurrection three days later. He is the Door. He is the Life. He is the Way. (Romans 10). We cannot work our way into heaven. It is by our confession of sin unto Jesus and His forgiveness of them as we walk in His ways by His grace and mercy. Jesus alone made the way to salvation: Praise His Holy Name!