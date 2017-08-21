Bethany Baptist Church

Pastor Bob and Darlene Sorensen and their daughter, Sally, attended the Pastor’s Conference at Friendship Baptist Church in Arkansas, Monday through Wednesday last week. They heard good preaching, good music, and came back refreshed.

Darlene and Sally had to get ready for a yard sale by Thursday morning. They said that it went well. One of best things is that they now have open space where the boxes had collected holding all the things that had accumulated for that sale.

The ladies continued their study of the Book of James last Friday afternoon. Their next Bible Study is to be held, August 25.

Norma Stillings had appointments in Springfield and Rogersville, Wednesday, with time for shopping in between. Norma does not much care for shopping, but it is necessary now and then. She wants to know exactly what she wants, be able to go straight to it, and not spend time looking for it. Of course the store managers seem to move things around on purpose to keep the customer in the store a little longer.

God showed us his love when he gave his only begotten Son to die on the cross to pay for our sins. God shows us his love through many blessings and benefits every day and will not withhold any good thing from those that love him. He has promised security saying that he will never forsake his own. He answers the prayers of the faithful, is merciful, long suffering, and gracious toward us. We take comfort in knowing that God loves us, but God still loves us when he chastens us, although, we may not find that so enjoyable. It is one of the proofs that we are a child of God when he chastens us. If we sin and there is no chastening, then we are not one of his children. Finding God’s purpose for our lives and obeying his will in it, allows us to receive the best blessings he offers. Because of God’s love, free salvation is available to all mankind. Let’s love God and share God’s love with others.