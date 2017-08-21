Ava Seventh Day Adventist

An Amazing Fact – The Mariana Trench is the deepest place in the ocean, plunging to a depth greater than 36,000 feet. This is more than 7,000 feet deeper than Mount Everest is high. The pressure at the bottom of the trench is 1,000 times greater than that at sea level, an incredible 8 tons per square inch. That would be the same as having 50 jumbo jets piled on top of a person. Now that’s a lot of pressure! At this pressure, the density of water is increased by 4.96%, so that 95 liters of water under the pressure of the Challenger Deep would contain the same mass as 100 liters at the surface. The temperature at the bottom is nearly freezing; it is between 34 and 39°F. There have been a few manned expeditions into the depths of Challenger Deep, the deepest part of the trench, but these explorations have been short due to the extreme conditions found there.

Pastor Jeff Coleman, who was visiting from Alaska, shared a message from Micah 7. Micah means “Who is like God?” This this chapter speaks to the fact that indeed, no one is like God. Micah was a contemporary of King Hezekiah, as well as, the prophets Isaiah and Amos, and saw some pretty disheartening times in Israel’s history.

Micah covers three discouraging circumstances in chapter 7. The first is in verse 2. It seems impossible to find anyone who serves the Lord. Everyone around instead only seeks to do others harm. The second is in verse 5. It seems impossible to find a reliable friend. The final one is in verse 6. It even seems impossible to put trust in family. One cannot even find confidence in those closest to him. But there is one Person who can be trusted. And that is God. Even though Micah was feeling very discouraged at the grim outlook and the circumstances around him, by faith he placed his trust in God. He had promised to pour out mercy, and Micah claimed that promise.

We can claim this promise too. If we wait for God, He will hear us. If we fall, we can arise. When we sit in darkness, The Lord will be our light. But how do we practically receive the mercy of God? This process can be broken down into 6 steps. 1) Believe that God is love and that God loves you. We have this promise in Jeremiah 31:3, “The Lord appeared of old time unto me, saying, Yea, I have loved thee with an everlasting love: therefore with loving-kindness have I drawn thee.” 2) Believe that we are at the point of condemnation, that we need a Saviour because we have no good in ourselves. “As it is written, There is none righteous, no, not one: There is none that understandeth, there is none that seeketh after God. They are all gone out of the way, they are together become unprofitable; there is none that doeth good, no, not one.” Romans 3:10-12. 3) Receive a Godly sorrow for sin. This type of sorrow doesn’t stop with the feeling of grief, but brings about repentance. (see 2 Corinthians 7:10). 4) Confess your sins. If we confess, God can forgive and cleanse anything! (1 John 1:9). 5) Believe that God has answered your prayer, and that you are cleansed. We cannot have complete victory unless we believe that we indeed have been made clean. Mark 10:52, “Thy faith hath made thee whole.” 6) The final step in this process is to allow the mercy of God to flow through us to others. We must forgive as we have been forgiven. In order for the stream of forgiveness to continue to flow in our lives, we must allow that stream to spread its life-giving power to others as well. (Luke 6:37, 38)

Micah finishes the chapter by referencing the meaning of his own name and saying, “Who is a God like unto thee, that pardoneth iniquity, and passeth by the transgression of the remnant of his heritage? He retaineth not his anger for ever, because He delighteth in mercy. He will turn again, he will have compassion upon us; he will subdue our iniquities; and thou wilt cast all their sins into the depths of the sea.” (Micah 7:18, 19)

What a promise! Imagine the difficulty of retrieving something that was cast into the Challenger Deep! God wants us to understand that this is where He casts our sins when we bring them to Him! They are gone, buried, destroyed! We can be completely pure in His sight! No matter how discouraging the outlook may be, no matter what depth of despair we may find ourselves, God is mightier, God is bigger, and He will help us rise again!

Our church is beginning an Adventurer Club (grades 1-4) and a Pathfinder Club (ages 10-15) that are similar to scouting clubs, but with a spiritual emphasis. If you know of anyone who would be interested in joining, please contact us.

The Community Services Center located on the church property is here to be of assistance and gives away clothing every Tuesday from 10:00 – 2:00. In the month of July 89 people were served, 1,033 items given away, and 41 ¼ hours given by volunteers. We are in need of donations and most anything usable is accepted. We appreciate your support enabling us to assist those in need. If you are interested in volunteering to help please contact us.

If we can be of assistance to you, please contact the church at 683-5713, or Elder Eck Ulrich at 683-3343. Check us out at www.avaadventistchurch.org and follow us on Facebook!

May God bless and keep you!