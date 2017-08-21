Ava General Baptist Church

Wow, I’m loving this cool weather! Just in time for back to school too! Our prayers are with all the teachers and students as they start a new year. I’m sure the students and teachers might not be as thrilled as the parents, but just think of it as a new adventure!

Pastor Oren took his message this Sunday from Numbers 14:26-45. The people of Israel were hit with many obstacles after Moses led them out of captivity in Egypt. But for every obstacle, God brought them safely out of peril. And after each miracle from God, it didn’t take them long to grumble and complain of something they weren’t satisfied with. When God asked for spies to go into the land where he had led them, they came back afraid and did not want to fight for what God promised them. Like today, they let their fear and unfaithfulness lose the land that flowed with milk and honey. They never got to see the promised land and their children had to wait 40 years before they could enter. Bro. Oren reminded us that if we keep forgetting or ignoring what God has done in our lives, we may forget God entirely. Keep that from happening by taking a small amount of time each day and thank God for his blessings and pray in faithfulness. We know that with God in our lives, how can we fail?

We are starting a new adventure in our church this week. We have decided to update and remodel our sanctuary and build up the structure of the church building and basement. Our Sunday worship services will now be held at the Christian Activity/Student Ministry Center, beginning August 20th. If you have children that go to Children’s church, please drop them off at the classroom in the basement, then you can walk across the street for worship. Pray for us as we enter this new phase and above all, pray that the Lord will be at the center of everything we do and that He will get the glory for all. We have been blessed that the Ava Full Gospel Church has offered their sanctuary for our Wednesday night Bible study. Since they do not usually meet on Wednesday, they were excited for us to come on down to them so they could also participate with us together. So remember on Wednesdays, come on down to Full Gospel at 7 p.m. We are so exited for that. Our youth will be meeting at the Student Ministry building as usual on Wednesday night. Our Filled Kidz Youth Group will resume meeting on Wednesday nights, starting on August 23rd, at 7:00 p.m. All students, ages pre-school to 6th grade are invited to attend.

Continue to pray for folks in our community and church family. There are so many fighting cancer and we lift all of those needs up to our Lord. We have others in nursing homes and that are homebound, who might not have family or friends around and it can be a lonely time for them. Pray for joy and encouragement for everyone. Pray for the continued recovery of Phyllis Swofford, Tammy Gilbert and Betty Stallcup. Take a look on our website at www.avageneral.com or like our facebook page to get a full list of prayer needs.

Our prayer is that everyone walks in faithfulness this week. We can demonstrate our faith by realizing that God can work out any situation for good. We each have to navigate our own walk with God. We can’t depend on anyone else to save us from our path, but we must trust God. Have a great week and we’ll see you Sunday. God Bless.